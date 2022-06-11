Mahindra Logistics : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

No tax shall be deducted on the dividend payable to the following Resident Non-Individual Shareholders where they provide details and documents as given below:

Nil/Lower TDS will be deducted subject to submission by the Shareholder of

No TDS will be deducted for resident individual shareholders in case Form 15G (for individuals)/Form 15H (for individuals above the age of 60) duly filled up in all respects is submitted (through registered

No TDS will be deducted in case the total dividend payable (PAN clubbed) during FY

Shareholder is the ultimate beneficial owner of its shareholding in the Company and dividend receivable from the Company;

Shareholder does not have a taxable presence or a Permanent Establishment ("PE") in India during the FY

Shareholder has no reason to believe that its claim for the benefits of the DTAA is impaired in any manner;

Shareholder is eligible to claim the beneficial DTAA rate for the purposes of withholding tax on dividend declared by the Company;

Shareholder is and will continue to remain a tax resident of the country of its residence during the FY

In order to avail tax treaty benefits, Non-Resident Shareholders are required to submit ALL of the below documents:

However, Non-Resident Shareholders have an option to claim and be governed by the provisions of the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement ("DTAA") between India and the country of tax residence of the Shareholder, if they are more beneficial to them.

Taxes are required to be withheld in accordance with the provisions of Section 195 of the Act as per the rates as applicable. As per the relevant provisions of the Act, the withholding tax shall be at the rate of 20% (plus surcharge and cess, as applicable) on the amount of dividend payable to Non-Resident Shareholders.

In case, Shareholders provide certificate under Section 197 of the Act, for lower/NIL TDS, rate specified in the said certificate shall be considered on submission of self-attested copy of PAN and exemption certificate issued by the Income Tax Department.

TDS needs to be submitted along with self-

Self-declaration by the Shareholder regarding the satisfaction of the place of effective management (POEM), principal purpose test, General Anti-avoidance Rule (GAAR), Simplified Limitation of Benefit test (wherever applicable), as regards the eligibility to claim recourse to concerned DTAA

In case of Foreign Institutional Investors and Foreign Portfolio Investors copy of SEBI registration certificate;

It is recommended that Shareholders independently satisfy their eligibility to claim DTAA benefit including meeting of all conditions laid down by DTAA. Please note that the Company is not obligated to apply the beneficial DTAA rates at the time of tax deduction/withholding on dividend amounts. Application of beneficial DTAA rate shall depend upon the completeness and satisfactory review by the Company, of the documents submitted by the Non-Resident Shareholder.

HIGHER TDS FOR NON-FILERS OF INCOME TAX RETURN ("ITR")

Effective 1 July 2021 and in terms of Section 206AB of the Act, in case of Specified Person as prescribed therein, tax is to be deducted at higher of the following rates:

Twice the rate specified in the relevant provision of the Act; or Twice the rate or rates in force; or The rate of 5%;

The Company will be using the functionality of the Income-tax department to determine the applicability of Section 206AB of the Act.

The Non-Resident Shareholder who does not have permanent establishment is excluded from the scope of Specified Person.

SHAREHOLDERS HAVING MULTIPLE ACCOUNTS UNDER DIFFERENT STATUS/CATEGORY

Shareholders holding shares of the Company under multiple accounts, under different status/category and single PAN, may note that higher of the tax, as applicable to the status in which shares held under the PAN will be considered on their entire holding in different accounts.

IN CASE WHERE DIVIDEND IS ASSESSABLE TO TAX IN HANDS OF PERSON OTHER THAN THE REGISTERED SHAREHOLDER

In terms of Rule 37BA of the Income Tax Rules 1962, if dividend income on which tax will be deducted at source is assessable in the hands of a person other than the registered Shareholder as on the book closure date, then the registered Shareholder is required to submit a signed declaration (on letterhead) containing the name, address, PAN, residential status/category of the person to whom TDS credit is to be given and reasons for giving credit to such person, on or before Friday, 22 July 2022. Please note that no request in this regard would be accepted/considered by the Company/RTA after the said date.

SUBMISSION OF TAX RELATED DOCUMENTS

Shareholders can submit their tax exemption forms and supporting documents as mentioned herein above along with the self-attested copy of PAN directly on the web-portal of the RTA https://web.linkintime.co.in/formsreg/submission-of-form-15g-15h.htmlor send over e-mail to rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/ cs.mll@mahindra.comon or before Friday, 22 July 2022 to enable the Company to determine and deduct appropriate tax. No communication on tax determination/tax