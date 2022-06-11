Log in
    540768   INE766P01016

MAHINDRA LOGISTICS LIMITED

(540768)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
471.75 INR   -1.49%
Mahindra Logistics : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

06/11/2022 | 03:43am EDT
  1. For Resident Individuals
    • No TDS will be deducted in case the total dividend payable (PAN clubbed) during FY 2022-23 does not exceed Rs. 5,000/-. Please note that this includes the future dividends, if any declared by the Board in FY 2022-23;
    • No TDS will be deducted for resident individual shareholders in case Form 15G (for individuals)/Form 15H (for individuals above the age of 60) duly filled up in all respects is submitted (through registered e-mail ID) along with self-attested copy of the PAN. Please note all fields are mandatory to be filled up and the Company may at its sole discretion reject the form if it does not fulfil the requirements of the law;
    • Nil/Lower TDS will be deducted subject to submission by the Shareholder of self-attested copy of PAN and exemption certificate under Section 197 of the Act;

Click here to download Form 15G

Click here to download Form 15H

B. For Resident Non-Individuals

No tax shall be deducted on the dividend payable to the following Resident Non-Individual Shareholders where they provide details and documents as given below:

Category of Shareholder

Exemption

Documentation

Mutual Funds

specified

Section

196(iv)

of

No TDS required to be deducted, subject to

under Section 10(23D) of

the Act

specified conditions.

the Act

Self-declaration that they are specified

Mutual Funds under Section 10(23D) of the

Act and self-attested copy of PAN and SEBI

Registration certificate may be voluntarily

submitted.

Insurance Companies

Section 194 of the

No TDS required to be deducted, subject to

Act

specified conditions.

Self-declaration that it has full beneficial

interest with respect to shares owned and

self-attested copy of PAN and IRDAI

registration certificate may be voluntarily

submitted.

Category I and II Alternate

Section 197A(1F) of

No TDS required to be deducted, subject to

Investment Fund ("AIF")

the Act

read with

specified conditions

Notification

No.

Self-declaration that income is exempt under

51/2015

dated

25

Section 10(23FBA) of the Act and self-

June 2015

attested copy of PAN and SEBI Registration

AIF certificate may be voluntarily submitted.

Recognised

Provident

Circular

18/2017

No TDS required to be deducted, subject to

Fund

dated 29 May 2017

specified conditions

Self-attested copy of PAN and valid

Approved

order/approval of commissioner as per

Superannuation Fund

Circular No. 18/2017 issued by Central Board

of Direct Taxes.

Approved Gratuity Fund

New Pension System

Section 197A(1E) of

No TDS required to be deducted, subject to

("NPS") Trust or any other

the Act

specified conditions

authorities as mentioned

Self-declaration that it qualifies as NPS Trust

under Section 10 of the

and income is eligible for exemption under

Act

Section 10(44) of the Act and being regulated

by the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act,

1882 along with self-attested copy of the

PAN.

Government

Section 196(i) of

No TDS required to be deducted.

(Central/State)

the Act

Any other Resident Non-

-

Valid self-attested documentary evidence

Individual Shareholder

substantiating exemption from deduction of

TDS needs to be submitted along with self-

attested copy of the PAN.

In case, Shareholders provide certificate under Section 197 of the Act, for lower/NIL TDS, rate specified in the said certificate shall be considered on submission of self-attested copy of PAN and exemption certificate issued by the Income Tax Department.

NON-RESIDENT SHAREHOLDERS

Taxes are required to be withheld in accordance with the provisions of Section 195 of the Act as per the rates as applicable. As per the relevant provisions of the Act, the withholding tax shall be at the rate of 20% (plus surcharge and cess, as applicable) on the amount of dividend payable to Non-Resident Shareholders.

However, Non-Resident Shareholders have an option to claim and be governed by the provisions of the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement ("DTAA") between India and the country of tax residence of the Shareholder, if they are more beneficial to them.

In order to avail tax treaty benefits, Non-Resident Shareholders are required to submit ALL of the below documents:

  • Self-attestedtrue copy of Tax Residency Certificate ("TRC") obtained from the tax authorities of the country of which the Shareholder is resident;
  • Self-declarationin Form 10F - (Click here to download);
  • Self-attestedtrue copy of the PAN, if allotted by the Indian Income Tax authorities;
  • Self-declaration(on letterhead) in the format prescribed by the Company (Click here to download), certifying, inter-alia, the following points:
    1. Shareholder is and will continue to remain a tax resident of the country of its residence during the FY 2022-23;
    2. Shareholder is eligible to claim the beneficial DTAA rate for the purposes of withholding tax on dividend declared by the Company;
    3. Shareholder has no reason to believe that its claim for the benefits of the DTAA is impaired in any manner;
    4. Shareholder does not have a taxable presence or a Permanent Establishment ("PE") in India during the FY 2022-23. In any case, the amounts paid/payable to the Shareholder are not attributable or effectively connected to the PE or fixed base, if any, which may have got constituted otherwise;
    5. Shareholder is the ultimate beneficial owner of its shareholding in the Company and dividend receivable from the Company;
    6. Non-residentShareholder is satisfying the Principle Purpose Test as per the respective tax treaty effective 1 April 2020 (if applicable);
    1. Self-declarationby the Shareholder regarding the satisfaction of the place of effective management (POEM), principal purpose test, General Anti-avoidance Rule (GAAR), Simplified Limitation of Benefit test (wherever applicable), as regards the eligibility to claim recourse to concerned DTAA
  • In case of Foreign Institutional Investors and Foreign Portfolio Investors copy of SEBI registration certificate;

It is recommended that Shareholders independently satisfy their eligibility to claim DTAA benefit including meeting of all conditions laid down by DTAA. Please note that the Company is not obligated to apply the beneficial DTAA rates at the time of tax deduction/withholding on dividend amounts. Application of beneficial DTAA rate shall depend upon the completeness and satisfactory review by the Company, of the documents submitted by the Non-Resident Shareholder.

HIGHER TDS FOR NON-FILERS OF INCOME TAX RETURN ("ITR")

Effective 1 July 2021 and in terms of Section 206AB of the Act, in case of Specified Person as prescribed therein, tax is to be deducted at higher of the following rates:

  1. Twice the rate specified in the relevant provision of the Act; or
  2. Twice the rate or rates in force; or
  3. The rate of 5%;

The Company will be using the functionality of the Income-tax department to determine the applicability of Section 206AB of the Act.

The Non-Resident Shareholder who does not have permanent establishment is excluded from the scope of Specified Person.

SHAREHOLDERS HAVING MULTIPLE ACCOUNTS UNDER DIFFERENT STATUS/CATEGORY

Shareholders holding shares of the Company under multiple accounts, under different status/category and single PAN, may note that higher of the tax, as applicable to the status in which shares held under the PAN will be considered on their entire holding in different accounts.

IN CASE WHERE DIVIDEND IS ASSESSABLE TO TAX IN HANDS OF PERSON OTHER THAN THE REGISTERED SHAREHOLDER

In terms of Rule 37BA of the Income Tax Rules 1962, if dividend income on which tax will be deducted at source is assessable in the hands of a person other than the registered Shareholder as on the book closure date, then the registered Shareholder is required to submit a signed declaration (on letterhead) containing the name, address, PAN, residential status/category of the person to whom TDS credit is to be given and reasons for giving credit to such person, on or before Friday, 22 July 2022. Please note that no request in this regard would be accepted/considered by the Company/RTA after the said date.

SUBMISSION OF TAX RELATED DOCUMENTS

Shareholders can submit their tax exemption forms and supporting documents as mentioned herein above along with the self-attested copy of PAN directly on the web-portal of the RTA https://web.linkintime.co.in/formsreg/submission-of-form-15g-15h.htmlor send over e-mail to rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/ cs.mll@mahindra.comon or before Friday, 22 July 2022 to enable the Company to determine and deduct appropriate tax. No communication on tax determination/tax

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mahindra Logistics Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2022 07:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
