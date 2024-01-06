Mahindra Logistics Limited is an India-based company, which operates as a third-party logistics (3PL) service provider. The Company offers a range of integrated logistics and mobility solutions. The Company's segments include Supply Chain Management and Enterprise Mobility Services. The Supply Chain Management segment offers customized, end-to-end logistics solutions and services, including transportation and distribution, warehousing, in-factory logistics, and value-added services to its clients. The Enterprise Mobility Services segment provides technology-enabled people transportation solutions and services across India for domestic and multinational companies operating in the information technology (IT), information technology-enabled services (ITeS), business process outsourcing, financial services, consulting and manufacturing industries. Its services also include on-call services, green-fleet solutions, event transportation, and subscription services.