Mahindra Logistics Limited announced that Mr. Ankur Singhai, Head - Auto and Farm Business and Senior Management Personnel (SMP) of the Company, has resigned from the services of the Company on 5 January 2024, on account of personal commitments. The Company has relieved him from the services with effect from close of business hours of 5 January 2024.
Mahindra Logistics Limited
Equities
MAHLOG
INE766P01016
Ground Freight & Logistics
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|447.9 INR
|+2.78%
|+15.48%
|+15.48%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+15.48%
|388 M $
|+1.01%
|81 471 M $
|+0.29%
|73 482 M $
|-.--%
|26 711 M $
|-6.46%
|12 786 M $
|+2.55%
|10 334 M $
|-6.07%
|9 541 M $
|-2.19%
|9 100 M $
|-1.31%
|8 622 M $
|-1.71%
|5 667 M $
