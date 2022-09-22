INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as banks, financials drag

BENGALURU, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened
lower on Friday, dragged by banks and financials and mirroring
their Asian peers, as global risk sentiment remained subdued
amid renewed worries over economic growth.
The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.4% at 17,554.20 at
0352 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.4% to
58,868.69.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's members' projections for
aggressive hikes and persistently high rates over the next year
or so has unleashed another round of dollar buying that put
other assets on the run.
The Nifty bank index was down 0.8%, while the
finance index dropped 0.9%.
Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services
fell more than 8% after the Reserve Bank of India directed the
company to stop using third-party services for loan recovery
until further orders.
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)