INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted as IT offsets banks

BENGALURU, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares were muted on
Thursday, as IT losses offset gains in bank stocks, with
investors seemingly looking past the U.S. Federal Reserve's
comments suggesting a continued hawkish stance.
The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.04% at 18,090.55 as of
0450 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.07% higher at
60,946.57. The benchmark indexes fell as much as 0.6% each in
early trades tracking decline in other Asian markets and Wall
Street overnight.
"Our market has not reacted too negatively till now because
we have been seeing good foreign investor inflows in the last
three-four days," said Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum
Securities.
"There have been pretty strong corporate results. What
the Fed does will be data dependent."
Foreign institutional investors bought a net 14.36 billion
Indian rupees ($173.61 million) worth of equities on Wednesday,
as per provisional data available with the National Stock
Exchange.
The Fed raised rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday and
said its battle against inflation will require borrowing costs
to rise further.
Focus will now turn to U.S. jobs data on Friday, which
could offer some cues on future interest rate hikes.
The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC),
meeting later in the day, is likely to discuss its response to
the government after failing to meet its inflation target for
three consecutive quarters. However, Governor Shaktikanta Das
said the RBI would not immediately make details of its report
public.
In domestic trading, Nifty's public sector bank index
rose 1.44% while the IT index declined
1.07%.
Among stocks, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services
rose as much as 10% after it beat estimates for
second-quarter profit.
Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Wilmar Ltd,
and Hero Motocorp Ltd were up 0.3% each ahead of
their quarterly results later in the day.
($1 = 82.7120 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann
Thoppil and Janane Venkatraman)