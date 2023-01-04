INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares waver after Fed minutes; oil slide helps

BENGALURU, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares struggled for
direction on Thursday as investors digested the Federal Reserve
agreement for a slower pace of rate hikes, but with a caveat,
while the continued slide in oil prices helped cap losses.
The Nifty 50 index was down 0.04% at 18,036.60 as of
9:50 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.1% to
60,596.19. Both the indexes opened higher and climbed 0.4%.
The Nifty and Sensex had slumped about 1% on Wednesday ahead
of the minutes of the Fed's last meeting.
The minutes showed Fed policymakers still focused on
controlling the pace of price increases that threatened to run
hotter than anticipated. But they also contained a caution
against late-year rate cuts traders have priced in.
Oil prices slid again on Wednesday, taking the drop over the
past two sessions to 9.4%, on worries about global growth and
rising COVID-19 cases in China. Oil prices rebounded on
Thursday but are still below $79 per barrel.
Lower crude prices aid oil-importing countries like India,
where crude constitutes the bulk of the country's import bill.
Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes were higher, while
35 of the Nifty 50 constituents rose.
Among individual stocks, Bajaj Finance about 6%
after the Indian shadow lender reported a moderation in loan
growth and assets under management in the third quarter.
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services rose 2%
after the central bank lifted curbs placed on the company last
year that prevented it from using third-party services for loan
recovery.
($1 = 82.6410 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)