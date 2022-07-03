Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services : Annual General Meeting

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT approval of the Members be accorded to the Board of Directors of the Company (including any Committee thereof) or such other Officer(s) of the Company as authorized by the Board or its Committee thereof, to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as they may, in their absolute discretion deem necessary or desirable to give effect to this resolution and to settle all questions, difficulties or doubts that may arise in this regard."

7. Appointment of M/s. Mukund M. Chitale & Co., Chartered Accountants as one of the Joint Statutory Auditor of the Company

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following Resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Sections 139, 142 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with applicable rules made thereunder, and in accordance with the Circular No. RBI/2021-22/25-Ref. No. DoS.CO.ARG/ SEC.01/08.91.001/2021-22 dated 27th April, 2021 issued by the Reserve Bank of India, inter-alia, on Guidelines for appointment of Statutory Auditors of NBFCs ("RBI Cir cular"), including any statutory amendment(s), modification(s) thereto or re-enactment(s) thereof, for the time being in force, and pursuant to the recommendation of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company, approval of the Members of the Company be and is hereby accorded for appointment of M/s. Mukund M. Chitale & Co., Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration Number: 106655W), who have confirmed their eligibility to be appointed in terms of Section 141 of the Act and said RBI Circular, as the Joint Statutory Auditor of the Company to hold office for a period of 2 (two) consecutive years from the conclusion of the Thirty-second Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the Thirty- fourth Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2024, at a remuneration to be determined by the Board of Directors of the Company;

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT approval of the Members be accorded to the Board of Directors of the Company (including any Committee thereof) or such other Officer(s) of the Company as authorized by the Board or Committee thereof, to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as they may, in their absolute discretion deem necessary or desirable to give effect to this resolution and to settle all questions, difficulties or doubts that may arise in this regard."

NOTES AND SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION:

1. In compliance with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") General Circular No. 02/2022 dated 5th May, 2022 read with Circular Nos. 20/2020, 14/2020, 17/2020, 02/2021 and 21/2021 dated 5th May, 2020, 8th April, 2020, 13th April, 2020, 13th January, 2021 and 14th December, 2021 respectively (collectively referred to as "MCA Circulars") and the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD2/ CIR/P/2022/62 dated 13th May, 2022 ("SEBI Circular") and any other applicable circulars issued by MCA & SEBI in this regard [collectively referred to as MCA and SEBI circulars], the Company will be conducting 32nd Annual