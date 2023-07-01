Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited announced that as a part of succession planning and to facilitate smooth transition, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company have appointed Mr. Manish Sinha as Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO)- Mahindra Finance and Financial Services Sector (FSS) of the Company effective 1st July 2023, who is SMP and a member of FSS Steering Committee. Mr. Sinha has been appointed in replacement of Mr. Atul Joshi, erstwhile Chief- Human Resources & Admin, who had tendered his resignation effective from 30th June 2023 to pursue personal commitments, beyond a full time corporate career. Manish Sinha is a globally experienced HR Leader in Automotive, Energy, FMCG and Pharma industry, with demonstrated ability to lead multicultural teams across geographies.

Manish has distinctive competency and experience in high-impact senior leadership roles for more than 25 years. His areas of expertise include Business partnership, Organization design, Talent strategy, Culture transformation and building high performing teams. Manish has been associated with organizations such as Automotive & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Holding Company of the Company (since February 2020), Sun Pharma, General Electric and PepsiCo. Manish is an alumnus of BHU Varanasi, Delhi University and XLRI Jamshedpur.