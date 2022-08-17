Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Mahindra & Mahindra

Financial Services Ltd.

Mahindra Towers, 4th Floor,

Dr. G. M. Bhosale Marg, Worli,

Mumbai 400 018 India

Tel: +91 22 66526000

Fax: +91 22 24984170

+91 22 24984171

17th August 2022

To,

BSE Limited, (Security Code: 532720)

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai - 400 001

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., (Symbol: M&MFIN)

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, "G" Block,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Schedule and Intimation of Investor/Analyst Conference

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find below the intimation of Investor/Analyst conference:

Day, Date Type of Meeting Interaction with Place of Mode of Meeting Meeting Wednesday, NBIE- Investor Group of 17th August Mumbai Virtual 2022 Conference Investors

The discussions at the aforesaid conference would comprise reference to the earnings presentation sent by the Company to the Stock Exchanges vide its letter dated 28th July 2022, business /monthly updates for July 2022 sent to the Stock Exchanges on 2nd August 2022 and general business overview.

This disclosure is being hosted on the website of the Company at URL: https://www.mahindrafinance.com/investor-zone/corporate-governance

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

For Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited

Brijbala Batwal

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Regd. Office: Gateway Building, Apollo Bunder, Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel: +91 22 2289 5500 | Fax: +91 22 2287 5485 | www.mahindrafinance.com

CIN : L65921MH1991PLC059642

Email: investorhelpline_mmfsl@mahindra.com