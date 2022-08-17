Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Mahindra & Mahindra
Financial Services Ltd.
Mahindra Towers, 4th Floor,
Dr. G. M. Bhosale Marg, Worli,
Mumbai 400 018 India
Tel: +91 22 66526000
Fax: +91 22 24984170
+91 22 24984171
17th August 2022
To,
BSE Limited, (Security Code: 532720)
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Dalal Street, Fort,
Mumbai - 400 001
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., (Symbol: M&MFIN)
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, "G" Block,
Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
Mumbai - 400 051
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Schedule and Intimation of Investor/Analyst Conference
Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find below the intimation of Investor/Analyst conference:
|
Day, Date
|
Type of Meeting
|
Interaction with
|
Place
|
of
|
Mode of Meeting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Meeting
|
|
|
Wednesday,
|
NBIE-
|
Investor
|
Group
|
of
|
|
|
|
17th
|
August
|
Mumbai
|
|
Virtual
|
2022
|
|
Conference
|
|
Investors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The discussions at the aforesaid conference would comprise reference to the earnings presentation sent by the Company to the Stock Exchanges vide its letter dated 28th July 2022, business /monthly updates for July 2022 sent to the Stock Exchanges on 2nd August 2022 and general business overview.
This disclosure is being hosted on the website of the Company at URL: https://www.mahindrafinance.com/investor-zone/corporate-governance
Kindly take the same on record.
Thanking you,
For Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited
Brijbala Batwal
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
