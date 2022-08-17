Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited
  News
  Summary
    M&MFIN   INE774D01024

MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

(M&MFIN)
  Report
02:17 2022-08-17 am EDT
199.10 INR   +0.68%
07/29Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Turns to Profit in Fiscal Q1; Shares Drop 4%
MT
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/28Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

08/17/2022 | 02:04am EDT

08/17/2022 | 02:04am EDT
Mahindra & Mahindra

Financial Services Ltd.

Mahindra Towers, 4th Floor,

Dr. G. M. Bhosale Marg, Worli,

Mumbai 400 018 India

Tel: +91 22 66526000

Fax: +91 22 24984170

+91 22 24984171

17th August 2022

To,

BSE Limited, (Security Code: 532720)

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai - 400 001

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., (Symbol: M&MFIN)

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, "G" Block,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Schedule and Intimation of Investor/Analyst Conference

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find below the intimation of Investor/Analyst conference:

Day, Date

Type of Meeting

Interaction with

Place

of

Mode of Meeting

Meeting

Wednesday,

NBIE-

Investor

Group

of

17th

August

Mumbai

Virtual

2022

Conference

Investors

The discussions at the aforesaid conference would comprise reference to the earnings presentation sent by the Company to the Stock Exchanges vide its letter dated 28th July 2022, business /monthly updates for July 2022 sent to the Stock Exchanges on 2nd August 2022 and general business overview.

This disclosure is being hosted on the website of the Company at URL: https://www.mahindrafinance.com/investor-zone/corporate-governance

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

For Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited

Brijbala Batwal

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Regd. Office: Gateway Building, Apollo Bunder, Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel: +91 22 2289 5500 | Fax: +91 22 2287 5485 | www.mahindrafinance.com

CIN : L65921MH1991PLC059642

Email: investorhelpline_mmfsl@mahindra.com

Disclaimer

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 06:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 63 645 M 802 M 802 M
Net income 2023 16 556 M 209 M 209 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,9x
Yield 2023 1,98%
Capitalization 244 B 3 074 M 3 074 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,83x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 19 998
Free-Float 39,9%
Managers and Directors
Ramesh Ganesh Iyer Vice Chairman & Managing Director
Vivek Karve Chief Financial Officer
Anish Dilip Shah Chairman
Mohit Kapoor Head-Technology
Raul Rebello Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED32.76%3 074
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED4.42%55 461
ORIX CORPORATION-4.30%20 073
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-22.33%17 223
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED51.55%8 103
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-52.06%7 029