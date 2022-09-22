Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M&MFIN   INE774D01024

MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

(M&MFIN)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:39 2022-09-23 am EDT
201.25 INR   -10.04%
09/22Mahindra's lending arm sees vehicle recovery dropping after RBI order
RE
09/22RBI orders Mahindra's lending arm to stop loan recovery via third party
RE
09/07Indian Indices Extend Loss as Session Ends; Shree Cement Soars 7%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mahindra's lending arm sees vehicle recovery dropping after RBI order

09/22/2022 | 11:41pm EDT
People walk past a screen displaying Mahindra and Mahindra logo before the start of a news conference in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services said on Friday it expects repossession activity of vehicles to reduce temporarily a day after the country's central bank directed the company to stop using third-party services for loan recovery.

The company said it now expects the number of repossessed vehicles to temporarily go down by about 3,000 to 4,000 vehicles per month, from the 4,000 to 5,000 it repossesses in the normal course of business.

The company said it has not outsourced any collection activities in its vehicle finance business to any third-party agencies and does not expect any impact on collections in this business.

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED -9.90% 201.25 Delayed Quote.50.22%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD -2.78% 1274.1 Delayed Quote.56.08%
