We envision a world where business growth is an ode to the planet and not at odds with it. Where mankind gives back more to nature than it takes. Where every potential is nurtured with opportunities and every challenge addressed with innovation.
With every decision
WE MAKE
every resource
WE CONSUME
every life
WE TOUCH
we are getting one step closer to being Planet Positive
At the heart of our mission is the drive to accelerate the Rise of all stakeholders - including the planet. This guiding principle inspires us every day as we scale up more sustainably and motivates our people to embrace innovative solutions, collaborate, and contribute to a thriving community and a greener future.
In the third year of carrying forth the Planet Positive theme, we document how we are bringing our vision of becoming Planet Positive to life through sustained performance. We are not just maintaining our coalition with the planet; we are amplifying our commitment to sustainability at every level to nurture it further.
We are intensifying our efforts in greening our operations and setting new benchmarks in emission reduction and resource eff iciency. Our green portfolio not only contributes signif icantly to a healthier planet but also attracts global impact capital. Our focus on decarbonising industries is stronger than ever as we champion the transition to green energy and promote circular economy principles throughout our value chain.
Our Planet Positive approach radiates positivity for all. Educational and skill-building programmes empower communities, especially women and girls, who play a crucial role in shaping a sustainable future. Through strategic partnerships with supply chain partners and active participation in global dialogues, we influence industry-wide change.
Together, we are not just contributing to a sustainable future;
we are creating a thriving ecosystem where every positive action enriches our business, community, and the planet.
MESSAGE FROM
THE CHAIRMAN
At Mahindra Group, we are cognizant of the vital role of the private sector in the fight against climate change. We continue to invest in building a strong portfolio of green products and services for a 'Planet Positive' future.
The world is waking up to the harsh realities of climate change. The devastating impact of global warming is clearly visible all around us. The planet has experienced 11 consecutive months of record global temperatures this April. Temperatures were 1.6°C warmer than the pre-industrial average. Heatwaves are affecting large parts of India and Asia, with many cities sweltering in over 48°C heat. Floods continue to destroy various parts of the world, even disrupting the desert city of Dubai.
It's a no brainer that bold measures and collective action by governments, corporations, and civil society are called for. To achieve the 1.5°C warming limit agreed in Paris we need a 7% annual reduction in emissions; the current trend is a 1.5% annual increase!
At this rate, even the goal of restricting temperature increase to 'well under 2°C' is at high risk.
COP28 this year, saw some hopeful momentum on climate change. The agreement to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems in a just, orderly, and equitable manner marked a signif icant milestone in global climate policy. There was a welcome focus on food systems resilience and a 'loss and damage' fund. Over 100 countries agreed to triple renewable energy capacity and double the global rate of energy eff iciency by 2030. India is already committed to reaching a non-fossil fuel energy capacity of 500 GW by 2030, fulf illing at least half of its energy requirements via renewable energy and reducing carbon intensity by 45% by that date.
At the Mahindra Group, we are committed to supporting all the country's climate goals.
Our core purpose 'Together we Rise' embodies our vision for a more equal world and is the springboard for our climate action initiatives. It is our f irm belief that it is the prerogative of the private sector to play a meaningful role, both by collaborating with all relevant stakeholders and by driving tangible climate action. We are also cognizant of the vital importance of advocacy and partnerships to expedite the transition.
Since 2001, we have been a member of the United Nations Global Compact, a strong community of over 20,000 companies committed to shaping a sustainable future.
We are also a part of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, a global effort initiated by His Majesty King Charles III to coordinate global sustainability efforts of the private sector.
We continue to build 'Planet Positive' businesses, focused on greening our own operations, supporting decarbonisation of industries, and rejuvenating nature, while enabling a just transition. We are also steadily building a strong portfolio of green products & services.
XUV4OO, our f irst electric SUV, saw over
15,000 bookings in 13 days -
a record for electric SUV bookings in India. We have a robust pipeline of 5 more new e-SUV launches planned.
Mahindra Agri Business is enabling adoption of
sustainable agriculture practices.
Among other things, micro irrigation solutions by Mahindra EPC are helping farmers save water and energy.
Mahindra Lifespaces is spearheading the development of green homes in India. We have already launched
India's first Net Zero Energy Homes in Bengaluru
and have other projects that are Net Zero
on Energy and Waste in Mumbai, and in Bengaluru.
Mahindra Susten is supporting India's transition to renewable energy, with an installed capacity of over
1.5GWp, and projects of over 2 GWp under development.
Our success has attracted prestigious global impact investors to partner with the group. Last year, we had an impressive fundraise of ~$400M from British International Investment (BII), International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Ontario Teachers' Pension Fund (OTPP). This year, we raised over $200M with OTPP picking up an additional stake in our renewable energy business, and Temasek and NIIF's India-Japan fund joining our e-mobility (passenger and commercial) portfolio. All these investments have come into our green businesses.
Every fraction of a degree of warming makes a crucial difference. The private sector has a vital role in accelerating the transition. We believe we are at an inflexion point where businesses have the opportunity to serve the planet and their stakeholders at the same time. In era of green opportunities, the Mahindra Group will continue to vigorously pursue the vision of building a 'Planet Positive' future.
Anand G. Mahindra
Chairman, Mahindra Group
Dear Stakeholders,
As we progress on our long-term vision of building enduring businesses, purpose takes centre stage. We are building on our legacy, and future proofing our approach. It is abundantly clear to us that environmental consciousness is paramount. Years from now, we want to be able to say confidently that Mahindra Group treated the planet as a shareholder.
Our success is
defined not only by our financial performance, but also by our ability to make the world a better place.
Two years ago, we unveiled our 'Planet Positive' strategy -
a comprehensive approach to environment sustainability that goes beyond emissions and own operations, recognising the interrelated challenges in areas like circularity, supply chain decarbonisation, developing a portfolio of green offerings, and moving the broader ecosystem forward. The approach is geared towards greening own operations, supporting decarbonisation of our industries, and rejuvenating nature, while incorporating principles of just transition.
Over the last year, we have started more actively integrating sustainability with core business strategy. Across multiple group companies, our CEOs are actively shaping sustainability actions for their respective businesses.
We are steadily expanding and strengthening our portfolio of green products and services, including EVs (3W and 4W), renewable energy, green buildings and resorts, EV logistics fleets, end-of-life vehicle recycling, and micro-irrigation solutions. Going beyond the sustainability function, our frontline functions such as procurement, product development, business development, etc. are also actively engaging in sustainability actions. ESG metrics have also been added as a mandatory parameter for business performance.
All our core and growth gem businesses have Sustainability Action Plans that are discussed at the monthly Group Sustainability Council comprising various CEOs, senior group leaders and myself as the Chair.
We continue to progress in greening
our operations by focusing on renewable energy, energy eff iciency, water conservation, waste management, and principles of material circularity.
Renewable Energy
In FY24, M&M's share of renewable electricity stood at ~33%. Renewable electricity generation has increased by ~6% compared to F23.
Energy Efficiency
Specific energy consumption has decreased by 29% for the Auto Sector and 10% for the Farm Equipment Sector compared to last year. This has led to a strong increase in energy productivity by a 120% for the Auto sector and by 94% for the Farm equipment as compared to FY09.
Water Conservation
We continue to be water-positive as a group and are now working towards making individual businesses water- positive. Mahindra Susten is conserving 15 times the water it consumes and six resorts of Mahindra Holidays are water secure. The Auto and Farm Sector achieved water positivity for
3rd consecutive year.
Waste Management
59 sites across the group are now certif ied 'Zero Waste to Landf ill'.
Material Circularity
Multiple innovations underway to include reducing material use and wastage (e.g., additive manufacturing to reduce weight) and use of low-emission materials (e.g., lighter underbody coating in auto sector, replacing cement with fly- ash and Ground Granulated Blast- Furnace Slag in Mahindra Lifespaces)
True leadership transcend compliance. Mahindra aspires to be a global leader, pioneering sustainability solutions well before necessitated by regulations or stakeholders. Our efforts are recognised by key global organisations, including DJSI and CDP. I would like to highlight some of the recognitions across the group that validate our progress and inspire us on this journey.
M&M became the 1st Indian 'Auto' company to enter the DJSI World Index for 3 consecutive years. It is one of the 7 auto companies globally that are a part of the World Index this year.
M&M's energy efficiency initiatives featured in a whitepaper by the World Economic Forum's International Business Council on 'Transforming Energy Demand'.
M&M was recognised in the World Economic Forum's case study on 'Leadership on ESG reporting'
Tech Mahindra was included in DJSI World Index 2023 for the 9th consecutive year
Mahindra Lifespaces was unanimously adjudged winner of the 10th IGBC Green Champion Award under the category 'Organisation leading Net
Zero Building Movement in India'
Susten's Centre of Excellence, which helps in developing solar and photovoltaic skills among socioeconomically weaker communities, was recognised as an enabler of 'Just Transition' in reports by the United Nations Global Compact
Collaboration, partnerships, and advocacy are crucial to accelerate action. We are also actively pursuing cross-industry collaborations to drive change. Mahindra Group is also an active voice for the global south in key international discussion forums, including the World Economic Forum, COP28, Climate Week, Sustainable Markets Initiative and G20.
Advocating for 'energy eff iciency' is an area where Mahindra Group see immense value for the country-both for environmental as well as social outcomes, and we have been working on it with our global partners including the International Business Council of the World Economic Forum and Sustainable Markets Initiative. There is a clear business case for investing in energy eff iciency initiatives, with a global
potential to save up to $2 trillion annually by 2030 by reducing energy intensity by ~30% using existing technologies. In our own experience, improving energy productivity is not only environmentally friendly but also
f inancially value accretive. The Auto and Farm Sector is now effectively producing twice as much output with the same amount of energy as compared to F09 by leveraging energy- eff icient equipment, process innovations, minimising wastage through IoT devices, and behavioural changes. We also partnered with Johnson Controls to launch the Net Zero Buildings Initiative,
- non-commercialclimate advocacy platform for accelerating energy- eff icient built environments in India.
As we strive to forge a more equal world, we are also driving positive societal outcomes through our CSR initiatives in girls' education and women's empowerment. In F24, Mahindra Group via Project Nanhi Kali, empowered ~2.32 lakh girl children, reaching a total of 6.95L girls to date. Also, through our women's empowerment initiative, we have skilled ~765k women since inception, and ~228k in F24 (across 19+ states) to enable them to become job- ready. Additionally, ~25 million trees have been planted to date via our Project Hariyali, while supporting the livelihood of more than ~27.5k tribal farmers in the Araku valley region. Additionally, approximately 45k community members and farmers have benefitted through water management projects which helped create a water harvesting potential of ~520 million litres.
While we have achieved notable progress, we still have a long way to go. We are committed to the 'Citizens of the Future', and sincerely appreciate the support from all our stakeholders. We further invite you to join us in our journey to become 'Planet Positive' as we move forward.
Dr. Anish Shah
Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group
COMPANY
PROFILE
At its core, sustainability embodies living harmoniously with nature, and being wise in how we manage what we extract and what we replenish. A sustainable business is adept in fulf illing its environmental and social responsibilities along with value generation. Ambition must be backed up by accountability to achieve this delicate equilibrium and align prof its with a greater purpose. We are committed to establishing and maintaining this equilibrium, to transform into a Planet Positive business, focussing on every environmental aspect and increasing our positive impact in the years ahead.
Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most prominent multinational federations of companies, boasting over 260,000 employees spread across 100+ nations. Operating in key sectors that drive modern economies, the Group holds the title of the world's largest tractor manufacturer by volume. It maintains leadership in various domains including farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology, and f inancial services within India. Additionally, it commands a robust presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.
20
KEY INDUSTRIES
260,000+
EMPLOYEES
ACROSS 100+COUNTRIES
At Mahindra, we are dedicated to uplifting our communities through positive change, driven by our shared belief that #TogetherWeRise
challenges of our world today, we have refreshed our purpose to focus on three pillars that will help us Rise - Rise for a More Equal World, Rise to be Future- ready, and Rise to Create Value.
These three pillars, along with our five core principles have been our compass for over 75 years, offering us a clear roadmap, helping us in making significant progress and staying on track.
RISE FOR A
MORE EQUAL
WORLD
Climate Change
Inclusion
Ethics
Professionalism
BRAND PILLARS
RISE TO
BE FUTURE-
READY
Customer Focussed
Technology
Innovation
C O R E V A L U E S
Good Corporate
Customer
Quality
Citizenship
First
Focus
RISE TO
CREATE
VALUE
Entrepreneurship
Scale
Impact
Dignity of the
Individual
M&M LIMITED
In 1945, the Mahindra Group began its journey with the inception of its flagship company Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Since assembling our f irst vehicle, we have marked several signif icant milestones over the years. From leading the utility vehicle market in India to pioneering key industries fundamental for modern economies in both urban and rural spheres, our progress has been substantial.
Our offerings today encompass an array of products and solutions, including SUVs, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, two- wheelers and tractors. These are renowned for their durability, fuel eff iciency, and being environmentally friendly.
We commenced exporting our products in the 1960s. Today, we operate globally across six continents, making us India's sole manufacturer with vehicles traversing land and air.
18.15%
8
40.76%
Promoter & Promoter Group
1
1
7
5
Foreign Portfolio Investors
2.39%
6
7.84%
Mutual Funds
2
2
SHAREHOLDING
6
Individual Resident Shareholders
PATTERN
12.42%
AS ON
10.62%
31ST MARCH 2024
GDR Holders
3
3
7
Insurance Companies
4
3.56%
5
4.27%
Employee Benefit Trusts
4
8
Others
06
