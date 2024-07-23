we are getting one step closer to being Planet Positive

We envision a world where business growth is an ode to the planet and not at odds with it. Where mankind gives back more to nature than it takes. Where every potential is nurtured with opportunities and every challenge addressed with innovation.

At the heart of our mission is the drive to accelerate the Rise of all stakeholders - including the planet. This guiding principle inspires us every day as we scale up more sustainably and motivates our people to embrace innovative solutions, collaborate, and contribute to a thriving community and a greener future.

In the third year of carrying forth the Planet Positive theme, we document how we are bringing our vision of becoming Planet Positive to life through sustained performance. We are not just maintaining our coalition with the planet; we are amplifying our commitment to sustainability at every level to nurture it further.

We are intensifying our efforts in greening our operations and setting new benchmarks in emission reduction and resource eff iciency. Our green portfolio not only contributes signif icantly to a healthier planet but also attracts global impact capital. Our focus on decarbonising industries is stronger than ever as we champion the transition to green energy and promote circular economy principles throughout our value chain.

Our Planet Positive approach radiates positivity for all. Educational and skill-building programmes empower communities, especially women and girls, who play a crucial role in shaping a sustainable future. Through strategic partnerships with supply chain partners and active participation in global dialogues, we influence industry-wide change.

Together, we are not just contributing to a sustainable future;

we are creating a thriving ecosystem where every positive action enriches our business, community, and the planet.