Back to the future: MAHLE makes combustion technologies fit for e-mobility

MAHLE is one of top three suppliers of automotive actuators worldwide

Annual production expected to rise from 2.5 million units today to 6 million by 2025

Member of the MAHLE Management Board, Wilhelm Emperhoff: 'Actuators are an example of the successful targeted transfer of conventional product expertise from the world of combustion engines to e-mobility'

'MAHLE actuators are an excellent example of the successful targeted transfer of conventional product expertise from the world of combustion engines to e-mobility,' says Wilhelm Emperhoff, Member of the Management Board of the MAHLE Group with responsibility for the Electronics and Mechatronics business unit. 'In this way, we're opening up numerous new business segments.'

Thanks to its experience in the mass production of actuators for turbochargers, MAHLE is able to supply its new assembly groups for electric vehicles in proven high quality and on excellent terms.

One application of actuators from MAHLE is to lock the transmission of electric and hybrid vehicles when park mode is engaged. The newest members of the actuator family are electric expansion valves for use in the thermal management of electric vehicles. When actuated, they open to allow a refrigerant to flow through the system and regulate the temperature of the battery or power electronics. This keeps the sensitive components in the desired temperature range and protects them from damage.

