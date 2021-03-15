Log in
MAHLE Metal Leve S.A.    LEVE3

MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.

(LEVE3)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Back to the future: MAHLE makes combustion technologies fit for e-mobility

03/15/2021 | 06:33am EDT
Back to the future: MAHLE makes combustion technologies fit for e-mobility

Stuttgart/Germany, March 15, 2021 - With an annual production of 2.5 million units, MAHLE is currently one of the world's three largest manufacturers of mechatronic actuators for automotive applications. Actuators convert electrical energy into mechanical movement. In electric vehicles, they are used to control the transmission and the air conditioning system, for example. MAHLE is successfully expanding this product group in line with e-mobility requirements and thus consistently driving forward the Group's technological transformation. The company plans to increase the production of actuators to as many as six million units per year by 2025.

  • MAHLE is one of top three suppliers of automotive actuators worldwide
  • Annual production expected to rise from 2.5 million units today to 6 million by 2025
  • Member of the MAHLE Management Board, Wilhelm Emperhoff: 'Actuators are an example of the successful targeted transfer of conventional product expertise from the world of combustion engines to e-mobility'

'MAHLE actuators are an excellent example of the successful targeted transfer of conventional product expertise from the world of combustion engines to e-mobility,' says Wilhelm Emperhoff, Member of the Management Board of the MAHLE Group with responsibility for the Electronics and Mechatronics business unit. 'In this way, we're opening up numerous new business segments.'

Thanks to its experience in the mass production of actuators for turbochargers, MAHLE is able to supply its new assembly groups for electric vehicles in proven high quality and on excellent terms.

One application of actuators from MAHLE is to lock the transmission of electric and hybrid vehicles when park mode is engaged. The newest members of the actuator family are electric expansion valves for use in the thermal management of electric vehicles. When actuated, they open to allow a refrigerant to flow through the system and regulate the temperature of the battery or power electronics. This keeps the sensitive components in the desired temperature range and protects them from damage.

Contacts in MAHLE Corporate Communications:

Ruben Danisch
Head of Corporate and Product Communications
Phone: +49 711 501-12199
E-mail: ruben.danisch@mahle.com

Christopher Rimmele
Product, Technology, and Aftermarket Communications Spokesman
Phone: +49 711 501-12374
E-mail: christopher.rimmele@mahle.com

MAHLE actuators are indispensable in electric vehicles too.

Download [JPG; 1125 KB]

MAHLE Metal Leve S.A.
Av. Ernst MAHLE, 2000,
13846-146 Mogi Guaçu - SP, Brasil

Telefone: +55 19 3861-9100
Contato:

© by MAHLE GmbH, Stuttgart 2021

Disclaimer

MAHLE Metal Leve SA published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 10:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sergio Pancini de Sá Chief Executive Officer & Director-IR
Christian Harald Binkert Director-Finance & Administration
Peter Paul Wilhelm Grunow Independent Chairman
Eduardo Augusto Rocha Pocetti Independent Director
Heinz Konrad Junker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.-15.59%408
CUMMINS INC.20.62%40 446
RHEINMETALL AG-0.32%4 441
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.21.93%3 383
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED53.98%3 371
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.4.51%3 320
