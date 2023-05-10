MAHLE Metal Leve S A : 1Q23 Video Conference Call Presentation
05/10/2023 | 05:22pm EDT
1Q23 Videoconference MAHLE Metal Leve S.A.
Investor Relations | May 11, 2023
Agenda
01 02 03 04
Highlights
Market Overview
Net Revenues Performance by Market
Financial Management
05 06
Capex and Depreciation
Questions & Answers
2 | Investor Relations | May 11, 2023
Highlights
1Q23 Videoconference
Net Sales Revenue: Net sales were R$ 1,022.2 million in Q1 2023, an increase of 14.9% compared to Q1 2022
Company's performance by market:
1Q23 x 1Q22
Original Equipment - Domestic Market
↑ 9.2%
Original Equipment - Export Market
↑ 12.1%
Aftermarket - Domestic Market
↑ 34.3%
Aftermarket - Export Market
↓ 20.7%
Total change in revenue:
↑ 14.9%
Key indicators:
(R$ million, except %)
1Q23 (a)
4Q22 (b)
1Q22 (c)
(a/b)
(a/c)
Net revenue
1,022.2
1,115.8
890.0
-8.4%
14.9%
EBITDA
260.1
171.7
178.5
51.5%
45.7%
Adjusted EBITDA
260.1
202.0
178.5
28.8%
45.7%
EBITDA margin
25.4%
15.4%
20.1%
10.0 p.p.
5.3 p.p.
Adjusted EBITDA margin
25.4%
18.1%
20.1%
7.3 p.p.
5.3 p.p.
Profit for the year
186.0
123.1
123.0
51.1%
51.2%
Adjusted net income
186.0
142.9
123.0
30.2%
51.2%
Net margin
18.2%
11.0%
13.8%
7.1 p.p.
4.4 p.p.
3 | Investor Relations | May 11, 2023
Destaques
MAHLE Investor Day 2023 & APIMEC Meeting
On April 3, 2023, MAHLE Metal Leve held in São Paulo itsInvestor Day 2023 & APIMEC Meeting - a great opportunity to discuss topics such as the Company's fundamentals, as well as trends and innovative solutions to shape a more sustainable future for the sector.
The material of the event is available at the MAHLE Investor Relations website.
Scan the QR code or click on the links below to access the material in Portuguese.