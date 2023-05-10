Advanced search
    LEVE3   BRLEVEACNOR2

MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.

(LEVE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:54 2023-05-10 pm EDT
32.23 BRL   +4.81%
05:22pMahle Metal Leve S A : 1Q23 Video Conference Call Presentation
PU
04/28MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/28MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
MAHLE Metal Leve S A : 1Q23 Video Conference Call Presentation

05/10/2023 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1Q23 Videoconference MAHLE Metal Leve S.A.

Investor Relations | May 11, 2023

Agenda

01 02 03 04

Highlights

Market Overview

Net Revenues Performance by Market

Financial Management

05 06

Capex and Depreciation

Questions & Answers

2 | Investor Relations | May 11, 2023

Highlights

1Q23 Videoconference

  • Net Sales Revenue: Net sales were R$ 1,022.2 million in Q1 2023, an increase of 14.9% compared to Q1 2022

Company's performance by market:

1Q23 x 1Q22

Original Equipment - Domestic Market

↑ 9.2%

Original Equipment - Export Market

↑ 12.1%

Aftermarket - Domestic Market

↑ 34.3%

Aftermarket - Export Market

↓ 20.7%

Total change in revenue:

↑ 14.9%

  • Key indicators:

(R$ million, except %)

1Q23 (a)

4Q22 (b)

1Q22 (c)

(a/b)

(a/c)

Net revenue

1,022.2

1,115.8

890.0

-8.4%

14.9%

EBITDA

260.1

171.7

178.5

51.5%

45.7%

Adjusted EBITDA

260.1

202.0

178.5

28.8%

45.7%

EBITDA margin

25.4%

15.4%

20.1%

10.0 p.p.

5.3 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA margin

25.4%

18.1%

20.1%

7.3 p.p.

5.3 p.p.

Profit for the year

186.0

123.1

123.0

51.1%

51.2%

Adjusted net income

186.0

142.9

123.0

30.2%

51.2%

Net margin

18.2%

11.0%

13.8%

7.1 p.p.

4.4 p.p.

3 | Investor Relations | May 11, 2023

Destaques

MAHLE Investor Day 2023 & APIMEC Meeting

  • On April 3, 2023, MAHLE Metal Leve held in São Paulo its Investor Day 2023 & APIMEC Meeting - a great opportunity to discuss topics such as the Company's fundamentals, as well as trends and innovative solutions to shape a more sustainable future for the sector.
  • The material of the event is available at the MAHLE Investor Relations website.

4 | Investor Relations | May 11, 2023

Market Overview

Brazil & Argentina Registration and Production (1Q23 x 1Q22) Vehicle production in the main exports markets

5 | Investor Relations | May 11, 2023

Disclaimer

MAHLE Metal Leve SA published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 444 M 895 M 895 M
Net income 2023 535 M 108 M 108 M
Net Debt 2023 178 M 35,8 M 35,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,46x
Yield 2023 12,8%
Capitalization 3 945 M 795 M 795 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
EV / Sales 2024 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 7 514
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.
Duration : Period :
MAHLE Metal Leve S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 30,75 BRL
Average target price 30,67 BRL
Spread / Average Target -0,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nathan John Quye Chief Financial Officer
Peter Paul Wilhelm Grunow Independent Chairman
Eduardo Augusto Rocha Pocetti Independent Director
Reginaldo Ferreira Alexandre Independent Director
Heinz Konrad Junker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.5.75%790
CUMMINS INC.-7.66%31 291
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED19.02%5 449
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG14.38%2 721
MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY2.27%1 062
TIANRUN INDUSTRY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.19.25%895
