Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. MAHLE Metal Leve S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEVE3   BRLEVEACNOR2

MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.

(LEVE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-11 pm EST
25.97 BRL   +2.41%
05:02pMahle Metal Leve S A : 3Q22 Video Conference Call Presentation
PU
09/19Mahle Metal Leve S A : Supervisory Board appoints new CEO and new CFO
PU
09/14Mahle Metal Leve S A : Cellcentric and MAHLE cooperate in the supply of fuel cell components
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MAHLE Metal Leve S A : 3Q22 Video Conference Call Presentation

11/11/2022 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

3Q22 Conference Call MAHLE Metal Leve S.A.

Investor Relations | November 16, 2022

Agenda

01

02

03

04

Highlights

Market Overview

Net Revenues Performance by Market

Financial Management

05

06

Capex and Depreciation

Questions & Answers

2 | Investor Relations | November 16, 2022

Highlights

3Q22 Conference Call

  • Net Sales Revenue: R$ 1,198.8 million in 3Q22, which represents an increase of 26.3% compared with the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). Net sales revenue for the first nine months of 2022 (9M22) was 16.3% higher than in the first nine months of 2021 (9M21).

Company's performance by market:

3Q22 x 3Q21

9M22 x 9M21

Original Equipment - Domestic Market

↑ 28.2%

↑ 22.3%

Original Equipment - Export Market

↑ 12.2%

↓ 1.1%

Aftermarket - Domestic Market

↑ 47.3%

↑ 31.6%

Aftermarket - Export Market

↑ 7.0%

↑ 18.5%

Total change in revenue:

↑ 26.3%

↑ 16.3%

Key indicators:

(in millions of R$)

3Q22 (a)

2Q22 (b)

3Q21 (c)

(a/b)

(a/c)

9M22 (d)

9M21 (e)

(d/e)

Net sales revenue

1,198.8

1,019.4

949.5

17.6%

26.3%

3,108.2

2,673.6

16.3%

Adjusted EBITDA ¹

283.0

181.5

185.9

55.9%

52.3%

643.0

559.2

15.0%

Adjusted EBITDA margin ¹

23.6%

17.8%

19.6%

5.8 p.p.

4 p.p.

20.7%

20.9%

-0.2 p.p.

Adjusted net profit ¹

201.8

114.9

132.4

75.6%

52.4%

439.7

364.8

20.5%

Adjusted net margin ¹

16.8%

11.3%

13.9%

5.5 p.p.

2.9 p.p.

14.1%

13.6%

0.5 p.p.

¹ In 2022: Credit rights: municipal government of Limeira / In 2021: Tax credits arising from the exclusion of ICMS from the tax base of PIS and COFINS

3 | Investor Relations | November 16, 2022

Market Overview

Brazil & Argentina Registration and Production (9M22 x 9M21)

4 | Investor Relations | November 16, 2022

Market Overview

Vehicle production in the main exports markets

Vehicle Production in the main export market (in thousands)

Jan-Sep 2022 (A)

Jan-Sep 2021 (B)

A/B

Production of Light vehicle

10,821

9,754

10.9%

Production of medium and heavy vehicle

470

410

14.6%

North America

11,291

10,164

11.1%

Production of Light vehicle

11,532

11,870

-2.8%

Production of medium and heavy vehicle

406

420

-3.3%

Europe

11,938

12,290

-2.9%

Total Vehicle Production

23,229

22,454

3.5%

Source: IHS

5 | Investor Relations | November 16, 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MAHLE Metal Leve SA published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 22:01:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.
05:02pMahle Metal Leve S A : 3Q22 Video Conference Call Presentation
PU
09/19Mahle Metal Leve S A : Supervisory Board appoints new CEO and new CFO
PU
09/14Mahle Metal Leve S A : Cellcentric and MAHLE cooperate in the supply of fuel cell componen..
PU
09/07Mahle At The Iaa : Systems provider for sustainable transport
PU
09/05Transcript : MAHLE Metal Leve S.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 05, 2022
CI
09/01Mahle Metal Leve S A : is focusing increasingly on renewable energy
PU
08/30Mahle Metal Leve S A : European Investment Bank supports MAHLE`s research and development ..
PU
08/11Transcript : MAHLE Metal Leve S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
08/10MAHLE Metal Leve S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/10Mahle Metal Leve S A : 2Q22 Conference Call Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 011 M 755 M 755 M
Net income 2022 458 M 86,2 M 86,2 M
Net Debt 2022 47,0 M 8,84 M 8,84 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,09x
Yield 2022 16,8%
Capitalization 3 254 M 612 M 612 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 7 395
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.
Duration : Period :
MAHLE Metal Leve S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 25,36 BRL
Average target price 29,69 BRL
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nathan John Quye Chief Financial Officer
Peter Paul Wilhelm Grunow Independent Chairman
Eduardo Augusto Rocha Pocetti Independent Director
Reginaldo Ferreira Alexandre Independent Director
Heinz Konrad Junker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.-17.60%608
CUMMINS INC.8.96%34 146
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED42.96%4 603
MIANYANG FULIN PRECISION CO.,LTD.-19.13%2 700
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-25.71%2 638
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG33.10%2 339