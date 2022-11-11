MAHLE Metal Leve S A : 3Q22 Video Conference Call Presentation
3Q22 Conference Call MAHLE Metal Leve S.A.
Investor Relations | November 16, 2022
Agenda
▪01
▪02
▪03
▪04
Highlights
Market Overview
Net Revenues Performance by Market
Financial Management
▪05
▪06
Capex and Depreciation
Questions & Answers
2 | Investor Relations | November 16, 2022
Highlights
3Q22 Conference Call
Net Sales Revenue: R$ 1,198.8 million in 3Q22, which represents an increase of 26.3% compared with the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). Net sales revenue for the first nine months of 2022 (9M22) was 16.3% higher than in the first nine months of 2021 (9M21).
Company's performance by market:
3Q22 x 3Q21
9M22 x 9M21
Original Equipment - Domestic Market
↑ 28.2%
↑ 22.3%
Original Equipment - Export Market
↑ 12.2%
↓ 1.1%
Aftermarket - Domestic Market
↑ 47.3%
↑ 31.6%
Aftermarket - Export Market
↑ 7.0%
↑ 18.5%
Total change in revenue:
↑ 26.3%
↑ 16.3%
▪ Key indicators:
(in millions of R$)
3Q22 (a)
2Q22 (b)
3Q21 (c)
(a/b)
(a/c)
9M22 (d)
9M21 (e)
(d/e)
Net sales revenue
1,198.8
1,019.4
949.5
17.6%
26.3%
3,108.2
2,673.6
16.3%
Adjusted EBITDA ¹
283.0
181.5
185.9
55.9%
52.3%
643.0
559.2
15.0%
Adjusted EBITDA margin ¹
23.6%
17.8%
19.6%
5.8 p.p.
4 p.p.
20.7%
20.9%
-0.2 p.p.
Adjusted net profit ¹
201.8
114.9
132.4
75.6%
52.4%
439.7
364.8
20.5%
Adjusted net margin ¹
16.8%
11.3%
13.9%
5.5 p.p.
2.9 p.p.
14.1%
13.6%
0.5 p.p.
¹ In 2022: Credit rights: municipal government of Limeira / In 2021: Tax credits arising from the exclusion of ICMS from the tax base of PIS and COFINS
3 | Investor Relations | November 16, 2022
Market Overview
Brazil & Argentina Registration and Production (9M22 x 9M21)
4 | Investor Relations | November 16, 2022
Market Overview
Vehicle production in the main exports markets
Vehicle Production in the main export market (in thousands)
Jan-Sep 2022 (A)
Jan-Sep 2021 (B)
A/B
Production of Light vehicle
10,821
9,754
10.9%
Production of medium and heavy vehicle
470
410
14.6%
North America
11,291
10,164
11.1%
Production of Light vehicle
11,532
11,870
-2.8%
Production of medium and heavy vehicle
406
420
-3.3%
Europe
11,938
12,290
-2.9%
Total Vehicle Production
23,229
22,454
3.5%
Source: IHS
5 | Investor Relations | November 16, 2022
