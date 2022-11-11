MAHLE Metal Leve S A : 3Q22 Video Conference Call Presentation

Highlights

3Q22 Conference Call

Net Sales Revenue: R$ 1,198.8 million in 3Q22, which represents an increase of 26.3% compared with the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). Net sales revenue for the first nine months of 2022 (9M22) was 16.3% higher than in the first nine months of 2021 (9M21).

Company's performance by market: 3Q22 x 3Q21 9M22 x 9M21 Original Equipment - Domestic Market ↑ 28.2% ↑ 22.3% Original Equipment - Export Market ↑ 12.2% ↓ 1.1% Aftermarket - Domestic Market ↑ 47.3% ↑ 31.6% Aftermarket - Export Market ↑ 7.0% ↑ 18.5% Total change in revenue: ↑ 26.3% ↑ 16.3%

▪ Key indicators:

(in millions of R$) 3Q22 (a) 2Q22 (b) 3Q21 (c) (a/b) (a/c) 9M22 (d) 9M21 (e) (d/e) Net sales revenue 1,198.8 1,019.4 949.5 17.6% 26.3% 3,108.2 2,673.6 16.3% Adjusted EBITDA ¹ 283.0 181.5 185.9 55.9% 52.3% 643.0 559.2 15.0% Adjusted EBITDA margin ¹ 23.6% 17.8% 19.6% 5.8 p.p. 4 p.p. 20.7% 20.9% -0.2 p.p. Adjusted net profit ¹ 201.8 114.9 132.4 75.6% 52.4% 439.7 364.8 20.5% Adjusted net margin ¹ 16.8% 11.3% 13.9% 5.5 p.p. 2.9 p.p. 14.1% 13.6% 0.5 p.p.

¹ In 2022: Credit rights: municipal government of Limeira / In 2021: Tax credits arising from the exclusion of ICMS from the tax base of PIS and COFINS