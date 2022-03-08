Log in
  Equities
  Brazil
  3. Brazil
  MAHLE Metal Leve S.A.
  News
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEVE3   BRLEVEACNOR2

MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.

(LEVE3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

MAHLE Metal Leve S A : Aftermarket expands thermal management portfolio

03/08/2022 | 05:11am EST
MAHLE Aftermarket expands thermal management portfolio

Stuttgart/Germany, March 8, 2022

  • MAHLE Aftermarket is expanding its range to include indirect air conditioning condensers
  • Increasingly a standard component in modern vehicles
  • Thanks to the wide range of thermal management components, workshops can more easily tap new potential business
  • Maintenance of thermal management systems in hybrid and electric vehicles set to become "the new oil change"
  • Workshops are being made fit for the future with training, digital information solutions, and accompanying service equipment from MAHLE

MAHLE Aftermarket is expanding its portfolio to include indirect air conditioning condensers, which are becoming standard components in the air conditioning systems of modern vehicles. By continuously extending its thermal management product range, MAHLE Aftermarket is making it easier for workshops to generate new business. For workshops, the maintenance of thermal management systems in hybrid and electric vehicles will become what used to be the regular oil change. That is why MAHLE Aftermarket is offering not only a growing range of components but also accompanying service equipment, training, and digital information solutions. The company is thus preparing workshops for the future and helping them with the switch to alternative drive systems.

"MAHLE is a strong partner for workshops for all aspects of thermal management. We recommend that our customers build up their skills in this area and support them accordingly," said Olaf Henning, Corporate Executive Vice President and General Manager MAHLE Aftermarket.

In an electric vehicle, the air conditioning system takes care of the cabin, and also cools the battery, electric motor, and power electronics. Accordingly, the system must be designed to meet high performance requirements and needs several circuits at different temperature levels. In the future, the maintenance and repair of such systems will constitute a major part of everyday business for workshops.

Indirect condensers, which cool down and thereby liquefy the refrigerant that has become heated during compression in the compressor, are already used in many modern vehicles with combustion engines and also represent the best technical option for hybrid and electric vehicles. They are more efficient, powerful, and compact than directly cooled condensers and can also be placed anywhere in the vehicle. Directly cooled models, on the other hand, must be installed at the front of the vehicle in order to make use of the ambient air.

MAHLE Aftermarket provides information on the design, function, repair, and maintenance of thermal management systems in TechTool, an online database. Aimed at both beginners and professionals, MAHLE's TechTool offers information at OEM level in 14 languages and gives detailed insights into automotive air conditioning and engine cooling in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. For workshops requiring specific training for their employees, MAHLE also offers in-depth courses that provide comprehensive expert knowledge on repair and maintenance.

One good way to enter the A/C service market is to purchase an air conditioning service unit from MAHLE. Workshops have the option of upgrading the air conditioning service units with the MAHLE vehicle diagnostics tool-the MAHLE TechPRO® or BRAIN BEE® Connex. The diagnostic system can detect and eliminate defects in the electronics or air conditioning system and check the status of the system and individual components. To better diagnose complex defects, the system can also activate compressors, valves, and fans.

Indirect air conditioning condensers are both powerful and compact and can be positioned where required.

Download [JPG; 736 KB]
Contacts in MAHLE Corporate Communications:

Christopher Rimmele
Product, Technology, and Aftermarket Communications Spokesman
Phone: +49 711 501-12374
E-mail: christopher.rimmele@mahle.com

Ruben Danisch
Head of Corporate and Product Communications
Phone: +49 711 501-12199
E-mail: ruben.danisch@mahle.com

MAHLE Metal Leve S.A.
Av. Ernst MAHLE, 2000,
13846-146 Mogi Guaçu - SP, Brasil

Telefone: +55 19 3861-9100
Contato:

© by MAHLE GmbH, Stuttgart 2022

Disclaimer

MAHLE Metal Leve SA published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 10:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 485 M 687 M 687 M
Net income 2021 463 M 91,3 M 91,3 M
Net Debt 2021 5,20 M 1,03 M 1,03 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,09x
Yield 2021 3,71%
Capitalization 3 280 M 647 M 647 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 6 818
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.
Duration : Period :
MAHLE Metal Leve S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 25,56 BRL
Average target price 34,33 BRL
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sergio Pancini de Sá Chief Executive Officer & Director-IR
Nathan John Quye Chief Financial Officer
Peter Paul Wilhelm Grunow Independent Chairman
Eduardo Augusto Rocha Pocetti Independent Director
Reginaldo Ferreira Alexandre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.-16.72%647
CUMMINS INC.-13.08%27 004
RHEINMETALL AG86.97%7 286
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED0.42%3 408
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-14.61%3 044
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-19.90%2 924