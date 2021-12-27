Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. MAHLE Metal Leve S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEVE3   BRLEVEACNOR2

MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.

(LEVE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MAHLE Metal Leve S A : Announcement To Shareholders Payment of Interest on Equity

12/27/2021 | 04:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.

FEDERAL CORPORATE TAXPAYER REGISTRATION NUMBER

C.N.P.J/MF 60.476.884/0001-87

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

ANNOUNCEMENT TO SHAREHOLDERS

PAYMENT OF INTEREST ON EQUITY

We inform to the Company's Shareholders that the Board of Directors deliberated the distribution of interest on shareholders' equity, regarding the period from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021, being distributed in the following terms:

Interest on equity:in the gross amount of R$ 69,922,897.79, corresponding to R$ 0.5449591998 per ordinary share, subject to fifteen percent (15%) withholding income tax, resulting in the net amount of interest on equity of R$ 0.4632153198 per ordinary share, except for the shareholders who submit, until January 5, 2022, at the Company's head Office, certified copy of documentation evidencing their condition of tax exempt, not taxed (Law 9,532/97), or their option for the special taxation regime. Interest on equity shall be paid on May 27, 2022, considering the record date as of December 30, 2021.

Date "Ex-intereston equity": as from January 3, 2022 the Company stock shall be traded "ex interest on equity".

SHAREHOLDER'S ASSISTANCE LOCATIONS

If you hold an account with Banco Itaú, just access your account at www.itau.com.br. The Earnings Statement is available at the "Checking Account" option. Other consultations on your Shares recorded by Itaú can be obtained by accessing "Investments". It is all simple and secure. For clarifications or further information, call 3003-9285 from the Capital City and Greater São Paulo, and 0800 720 9285 for other regions. Business days, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you prefer, you can go to one of the specialized Itaú branches:

São Paulo-SP - Rua XV de Novembro, 318, térreo,

Curitiba-PR - Rua João Negrão, 65

Rio de Janeiro-RJ - Av. Almirante Barroso, 52 - 2º andar

Brasília-DF - SCS Quadra 3, Ed.Dona Ângela, térreo

Porto Alegre-RS - R. Sete de Setembro, 1069 - 3º andar

Mogi Guaçu, December 27, 2021.

Sergio Pancini de Sá

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

MAHLE Metal Leve SA published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 21:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.
04:57pMAHLE METAL LEVE S A : Announcement To Shareholders Payment of Interest on Equity
PU
11/25MAHLE METAL LEVE S A : makes e-bikes even smarter
PU
11/12MAHLE Metal Leve S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
11/113Q21 Conference Call Presentation
PU
11/02Innovative components for fuel cell cooling
PU
10/19MAHLE METAL LEVE S A : Calibration of driver assistance systems in under a minute
PU
10/14MAHLE METAL LEVE S A : supports Liebherr in developing hydrogen-fueled heavy-duty engines
PU
10/11MAHLE METAL LEVE S A : Transmission oil service made easy
PU
10/07MAHLE METAL LEVE S A : Matthias Arleth to be new CEO and Chairman of the Management Board ..
PU
10/05MAHLE AT THE AACHEN COLLOQUIUM : battery concept for 90-second charging
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 485 M 618 M 618 M
Net income 2021 463 M 82,1 M 82,1 M
Net Debt 2021 5,20 M 0,92 M 0,92 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,76x
Yield 2021 3,00%
Capitalization 3 981 M 706 M 706 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 6 818
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.
Duration : Period :
MAHLE Metal Leve S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 31,58 BRL
Average target price 34,33 BRL
Spread / Average Target 8,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sergio Pancini de Sá Chief Executive Officer & Director-IR
Nathan John Quye Chief Financial Officer
Peter Paul Wilhelm Grunow Independent Chairman
Eduardo Augusto Rocha Pocetti Independent Director
Reginaldo Ferreira Alexandre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.50.60%702
CUMMINS INC.-5.78%30 605
RHEINMETALL AG-4.32%4 048
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION29.43%3 527
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED60.13%3 391
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.22.58%3 365