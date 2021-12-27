MAHLE Metal Leve S A : Announcement To Shareholders Payment of Interest on Equity

MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.

FEDERAL CORPORATE TAXPAYER REGISTRATION NUMBER

C.N.P.J/MF 60.476.884/0001-87

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

ANNOUNCEMENT TO SHAREHOLDERS

PAYMENT OF INTEREST ON EQUITY

We inform to the Company's Shareholders that the Board of Directors deliberated the distribution of interest on shareholders' equity, regarding the period from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021, being distributed in the following terms:

Interest on equity:in the gross amount of R$ 69,922,897.79, corresponding to R$ 0.5449591998 per ordinary share, subject to fifteen percent (15%) withholding income tax, resulting in the net amount of interest on equity of R$ 0.4632153198 per ordinary share, except for the shareholders who submit, until January 5, 2022, at the Company's head Office, certified copy of documentation evidencing their condition of tax exempt, not taxed (Law 9,532/97), or their option for the special taxation regime. Interest on equity shall be paid on May 27, 2022, considering the record date as of December 30, 2021.

Date "Ex-intereston equity": as from January 3, 2022 the Company stock shall be traded "ex interest on equity".

SHAREHOLDER'S ASSISTANCE LOCATIONS

If you hold an account with Banco Itaú, just access your account at www.itau.com.br. The Earnings Statement is available at the "Checking Account" option. Other consultations on your Shares recorded by Itaú can be obtained by accessing "Investments". It is all simple and secure. For clarifications or further information, call 3003-9285 from the Capital City and Greater São Paulo, and 0800 720 9285 for other regions. Business days, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you prefer, you can go to one of the specialized Itaú branches:

São Paulo-SP - Rua XV de Novembro, 318, térreo, Curitiba-PR - Rua João Negrão, 65 Rio de Janeiro-RJ - Av. Almirante Barroso, 52 - 2º andar Brasília-DF - SCS Quadra 3, Ed.Dona Ângela, térreo Porto Alegre-RS - R. Sete de Setembro, 1069 - 3º andar

Mogi Guaçu, December 27, 2021.

Sergio Pancini de Sá

Investor Relations Officer