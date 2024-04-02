MAHLE Metal Leve S A : and FORVIA HELLA successfully complete the sale of their shares in joint venture BHTC
April 02, 2024 at 07:20 am EDT
Stuttgart, April 2, 2024
MAHLE and FORVIA HELLA successfully complete the sale of their shares in joint venture BHTC
MAHLE and FORVIA HELLA successfully transfer their respective 50 percent stakes to AUO Corporation
Sale of shares is the result of constructive discussions between the two companies against the background of a change of control clause in the joint venture agreement
MAHLE Behr GmbH & Co. KG, a subsidiary of MAHLE Group, ("MAHLE") and HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA ("FORVIA HELLA") today successfully completed the sale of their respective 50 percent stake in the joint venture Behr-Hella Thermocontrol ("BHTC") to AUO Corporation. The parties had signed an agreement to sell the shares on 2 October 2023; the transaction has now been approved by the relevant authorities. The total purchase price is based on an enterprise value of € 600 million.
The sale of the BHTC shares, which has now been completed, is the result of constructive discussions between MAHLE and FORVIA HELLA regarding the future positioning and orientation of BHTC. These talks were initiated against the background of a change of control clause in the joint venture agreement after FORVIA (formerly: Faurecia) had taken over the majority shareholding in FORVIA HELLA.
BHTC, headquartered in Lippstadt, is a leader in the field of climate control and a specialist for system solutions in the field of HMI (Human-Machine-Interface). The company currently employs around 3,100 people worldwide and generated sales of € 634 million in 2023.
MAHLE Metal Leve SA published this content on
02 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
02 April 2024 11:19:09 UTC.
Mahle Metal Leve SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the automotive engine parts manufacture. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Engine components and Filter. The Engine components division produces parts for internal combustion engines and automotive vehicles, such as rings, sensors, rockers, rods, crank arms, bushes, cylinder sleeves, bearing covers, rocker assemblies, crowns, injectors, synchromesh hubs, universal joints, shafts, gears, guides and valve seats, pistons, water and oil pump impellers, gudgeon pins and pulleys. The Filters division manufactures various types of filters, such as fuel, air, oil, cabin and press, used in vehicles, as well as applied in industry, automobile service stations, passenger and cargo transport, earthworks, fishing terminals and farms. The Company is indirectly controlled by Mahle Industriebeteiligungen GmbH.