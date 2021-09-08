Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. MAHLE Metal Leve S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEVE3   BRLEVEACNOR2

MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.

(LEVE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MAHLE Metal Leve S A : announces fast-charging solution for electric cars

MAHLE announces fast-charging solution for electric cars

Stuttgart/Germany, September 8, 2021

  • chargeBIG, part of the MAHLE Group, is being expanded to include intelligent fast-charging solutions
  • Load and tariff management enable demand-based charging
  • MAHLE is showcasing its broad innovation range for e-mobility at the IAA Mobility

At the IAA Mobility 2021, the MAHLE technology group announced that it is expanding its intelligent charging solutions for electric cars. With the newly introduced chargeBIG Power charging management system, the nearly 1,000 chargeBIG charging points that have been installed for long-term parking are an important addition to fast charging with outputs of up to 750 kW. chargeBIG Power builds on the proven chargeBIG principle: the charging management system can be economically integrated into the existing infrastructure; particularly on long-distance routes, where there is still a lack of fast-charging options. Thanks to the intelligent control of the load distribution in the power grid, the charging system enables as many electric vehicles as possible to be charged from the available power supply at the same time. By selecting the tariff, the user can order the charging capacity that fits the electric vehicle and travel plan. And the charging points are very easy to operate.

Fast-charging systems encourage the acceptance of electric vehicles. With the expansion of its chargeBIG range, MAHLE is emphasizing its commitment to accelerate the transformation toward sustainable mobility. The company's future focus is on a triad of sustainable drives comprising the electric motor, the fuel cell, and the use of nonfossil fuels in the intelligent combustion engine.

On World Electric Car Day (World EV Day) on September 9, MAHLE's e-mobility activities can be experienced in all its facets. The technology group is currently showcasing its broad e-mobility innovation range from charging technologies via battery systems to electric motors at the leading IAA Mobility trade fair in Munich/Germany. MAHLE is represented at the Open Space (Königsplatz) and at the Mobility Summit (exhibition center).

Contacts in MAHLE Corporate Communications:

Christopher Rimmele
Product, Technology, and Aftermarket Communications Spokesman
Phone: +49 711 501-12374
E-mail: christopher.rimmele@mahle.com

Margarete Dinger
Spokesperson Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 711 501-12369
Fax: +49 711 501-13700
E-mail: margarete.dinger@mahle.com

chargeBIG POWER makes fast charging power grid friendly.

Download [JPG; 4862 KB]

MAHLE Metal Leve S.A.
Av. Ernst MAHLE, 2000,
13846-146 Mogi Guaçu - SP, Brasil

Telefone: +55 19 3861-9100
Contato:

© by MAHLE GmbH, Stuttgart 2021

Disclaimer

MAHLE Metal Leve SA published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 09:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
