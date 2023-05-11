Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. MAHLE Metal Leve S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEVE3   BRLEVEACNOR2

MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.

(LEVE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:54 2023-05-10 pm EDT
32.23 BRL   +4.81%
05:17aMahle Metal Leve S A : slashes CO2 emissions
PU
05/10Mahle Metal Leve S A : 1Q23 Video Conference Call Presentation
PU
04/28MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MAHLE Metal Leve S A : slashes CO2 emissions

05/11/2023 | 05:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
MAHLE slashes CO2 emissions

The automotive supplier succeeded in cutting carbon emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 12 percent compared to the previous year, as detailed in its recently published Sustainability Report.

Stuttgart, May 11, 2023
  • CO2 emissions (Scopes 1 and 2) cut by more than 12 percent compared to the previous year
  • For Scope 3, MAHLE is aiming to achieve a 28 percent reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030
  • Major milestone reached to promote diversity: 20 percent of the MAHLE Supervisory Board are female
  • New targets to include more women in leadership roles by 2027
  • MAHLE publishes its Sustainability Report 2022

In 2022, the MAHLE Group emitted less CO2. The automotive supplier succeeded in cutting carbon emissions from its own resources (Scope 1) and from the consumption of purchased energy (Scope 2) by 12 percent compared to the previous year, as detailed in its recently published Sustainability Report. Furthermore, MAHLE is expanding its target for CO2 emissions to include Scope 3 in the two key categories of supply chain and product use. The aim is to slash these emissions by 28 percent by 2030. By 2040, MAHLE will have reached carbon-neutral production. The technology group also achieved its set target to promote diversity and inclusion: 20 percent of the MAHLE Supervisory Board are female. The Group has laid down new targets for 2027 aimed at ensuring an increase in the proportion of women at executive levels 1 and 2 by 10 and 15 percent, respectively.

"Long-term thinking and action have been firmly established at MAHLE since its very beginnings," says Georg Dietz, member of the Group Management Board, whose remit includes sustainability, environmental management, and occupational safety in the MAHLE Group. "Companies whose business activities are founded on sustainability have a competitive edge, for example when it comes to securing customer business, being an attractive employer, or when securing funds on the capital market."

"2022 was a year fraught with multiple global, geopolitical, and economic challenges. The fact that we have nonetheless stuck to our sustainability activities and achieved important goals in our sustainability efforts is testament to the effectiveness and resilience of our sustainability strategy and the quality of MAHLE's sustainability organization as a whole," says Kathrin Apel, Global Head of Sustainability, Health, Safety, and Environmental Management at MAHLE.

The Sustainability Report for the reporting year 2022 is in line with the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and provides information on the progress of the technology group's sustainability strategy. Further contents of the publication include issues such as social commitment, human rights, sustainable supply chains, and health and occupational safety.

You can find the MAHLE Sustainability Report 2022 on our MAHLE website at: Publications

MAHLE's Sustainability Repor

MAHLE's Sustainability Report provides information on its goals, strategies and measures relating to sustainability.

Download [JPG; 909 KB]

Georg Dietz

Georg Dietz, member of the Group Management Board and responsible, among other things, for sustainability, environmental management, and occupational safety in the MAHLE Group

Download [JPG; 3814 KB]

Kathrin Apel

Kathrin Apel, Global Head of Sustainability, Health, Occupational Safety and Environmental Management at MAHLE

Download [JPG; 3874 KB]
Contacts at the MAHLE Communications Department

Ingo Schnaitmann
Head of Media Relations
Phone: +49 711 501-13185
E-Mail: Contact by email

Margarete Dinger
Head of Content Hub
Phone: +49 711 501-12369
E-Mail: Contact by email

MAHLE Metal Leve S.A.
Av. Ernst MAHLE, 2000,
13846-146 Mogi Guaçu - SP, Brasil

Telefone: +55 19 3861-9100
Contato:

© by MAHLE GmbH, Stuttgart 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

MAHLE Metal Leve SA published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 09:16:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.
05:17aMahle Metal Leve S A : slashes CO2 emissions
PU
05/10Mahle Metal Leve S A : 1Q23 Video Conference Call Presentation
PU
04/28MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/28MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/27Mahle Metal Leve S A : Announcement to Shareholders - Payment of supplementary cash divide..
PU
04/25Mahle Metal Leve S A : grows with electrification
PU
03/27Mahle Metal Leve S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
03/21Mahle Metal Leve S A : achieves good climate rating
PU
03/14Transcript : MAHLE Metal Leve S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 14, 2023
CI
03/13Mahle Metal Leve S A : 4Q22 Video Conference Call Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 444 M 895 M 895 M
Net income 2023 535 M 108 M 108 M
Net Debt 2023 178 M 35,8 M 35,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,82x
Yield 2023 12,2%
Capitalization 4 135 M 833 M 833 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
EV / Sales 2024 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 7 514
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.
Duration : Period :
MAHLE Metal Leve S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 32,23 BRL
Average target price 30,67 BRL
Spread / Average Target -4,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nathan John Quye Chief Financial Officer
Peter Paul Wilhelm Grunow Independent Chairman
Eduardo Augusto Rocha Pocetti Independent Director
Reginaldo Ferreira Alexandre Independent Director
Heinz Konrad Junker Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAHLE METAL LEVE S.A.-0.07%833
CUMMINS INC.-8.77%30 514
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED19.02%5 549
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG17.97%2 812
MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY2.57%1 077
TIANRUN INDUSTRY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.19.25%919
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer