MAHLE Metal Leve S A : slashes CO2 emissions

In 2022, the MAHLE Group emitted less CO 2 . The automotive supplier succeeded in cutting carbon emissions from its own resources (Scope 1) and from the consumption of purchased energy (Scope 2) by 12 percent compared to the previous year, as detailed in its recently published Sustainability Report. Furthermore, MAHLE is expanding its target for CO 2 emissions to include Scope 3 in the two key categories of supply chain and product use. The aim is to slash these emissions by 28 percent by 2030. By 2040, MAHLE will have reached carbon-neutral production. The technology group also achieved its set target to promote diversity and inclusion: 20 percent of the MAHLE Supervisory Board are female. The Group has laid down new targets for 2027 aimed at ensuring an increase in the proportion of women at executive levels 1 and 2 by 10 and 15 percent, respectively.

"Long-term thinking and action have been firmly established at MAHLE since its very beginnings," says Georg Dietz, member of the Group Management Board, whose remit includes sustainability, environmental management, and occupational safety in the MAHLE Group. "Companies whose business activities are founded on sustainability have a competitive edge, for example when it comes to securing customer business, being an attractive employer, or when securing funds on the capital market."

"2022 was a year fraught with multiple global, geopolitical, and economic challenges. The fact that we have nonetheless stuck to our sustainability activities and achieved important goals in our sustainability efforts is testament to the effectiveness and resilience of our sustainability strategy and the quality of MAHLE's sustainability organization as a whole," says Kathrin Apel, Global Head of Sustainability, Health, Safety, and Environmental Management at MAHLE.

The Sustainability Report for the reporting year 2022 is in line with the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and provides information on the progress of the technology group's sustainability strategy. Further contents of the publication include issues such as social commitment, human rights, sustainable supply chains, and health and occupational safety.

You can find the MAHLE Sustainability Report 2022 on our MAHLE website at: Publications