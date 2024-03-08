HALF YEARLY ACCOUNTS December 31, 2023 MAHMOOD TEXTILE MILLS

CORPORATE INFORMATION CROWE HUSSAIN CHAUDHURY & CO. Chartered Accountants 7th Floor, Gul Mohar Trade Center, 8-F Main Market, Gulerg II Lahore, Punjab 54660, Pakistan HALF YEARLY ACCOUNTS December 31, 2023 01 MAHMOOD TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

DIRECTORS' REVIEW Dear Shareholders, We are pleased to present the Director's Report of Mahmood Textile Mills Limited for the half year ending 31st December 2023. Despite the challenges faced by the textile industry, we are delighted to report that our company has shown resilience, adaptability, and steady growth throughout the period. Industry Overview: The textile sector in Pakistan continues to be a vital contributor to the country's economy, accounting for a significant portion of its exports and providing employment opportunities to millions of people. Despite facing challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices, energy price hikes, and global economic uncertainties, the sector has demonstrated its ability to innovate and remain competitive in the international market. Financial Review: During the reporting period, Mahmood Textile Mills Limited has continued its growth trajectory, achieving commendable financial results during these hard times. Here are the key highlights of our financial performance: December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (Rupees in Million) Net turnover 33,979 23,710 Gross profit 4,908 2,865 Profit from operations 3,594 1,699 Other income 59 142 Finance cost (3,336) (1,464) Profit before taxation 651 409 Profit after taxation 259 110 During the period under review the Company's net turnover increased from Rs.23.71 billion to Rs.33.98 billion. The gross profit as a percentage of sales increased to 14.44% from 12.08% in the corresponding period. The finance cost during the period increased to Rs. 3.336 billion from Rs. 1.464 billion in the corresponding period. The Company's profit after tax increased to Rs. 259 million from Rs. 110 million (i.e. 135% increase from the corresponding period). Earnings per Share: The earnings per share for the half year ended December 31, 2023 has increased to Rs. 8.62 as compared to Rs. 3.67 for previous year's corresponding period. Operational Highlights: Throughout the year, we focused on enhancing our operational capabilities and optimizing our production processes. Key initiatives included: Investments in Technology: We continued to invest in state-of-the-art machinery and technology to improve HALF YEARLY ACCOUNTS 02 December 31, 2023 MAHMOOD TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

efficiency, reduce waste, and enhance product quality. These investments have enabled us to stay ahead of the competition and meet the evolving needs of our customers. Product Diversification: We expanded our product portfolio to cater to a wider range of customer requirements. Quality Assurance: Maintaining the highest standards of quality remains a top priority for us. We implemented rigorous quality control measures across all stages of the production process to ensure that our products meet or exceed customer expectations. Sustainability Initiatives: As part of our commitment to sustainability, we implemented various initiatives to reduce our environmental footprint and promote responsible manufacturing practices. These efforts include energy conservation measures, waste recycling programs, and the adoption of eco-friendly materials. We have coalition with Net Zero Pakistan for achieving the ambition of Paris agreement. MG Apparel is playing a pivotal role in this regard and is actively working on following sustainable development goals: We are very much pleased that MG Apparel's first Sustainability annual report is also published and can be viewed at https://mgapparel.com/mg-apparel-sustainability-report/ Future Prospects: The domestic environment, marked by political uncertainty, high financial costs, and escalating energy prices, poses significant challenges to the manufacturing industry. Urgent measures are imperative, including a substantial reduction in mark-up rates to revitalize the textile sector. Simultaneously, we are actively exploring diverse sustainable energy models-solar, biomass, and steam turbines-to effectively address rising energy costs and fortify the manufacturing landscape. A substantial reduction of local cotton crop which is being substituted with expensive imports, along with delays in transit of imports and substantial impact on shipping costs due to Red sea tension is also making the industry uncompetitive. Looking ahead, we remain cautiously optimistic about the future prospects of the textile sector in Pakistan. While challenges such as volatile raw material prices and global economic uncertainties may persist, we believe that our company is well-positioned to navigate these challenges and continue on a path of sustainable growth. We will continue to focus on innovation, operational excellence, sustainability and customer satisfaction to drive our business forward. By staying agile and responsive to market dynamics, we are confident that we can create long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders. Acknowledgments: We would like to express my sincere appreciation to our dedicated team of employees, whose hard work, professionalism, and commitment have been instrumental in our success. We would also like to thank our customers, suppliers, financial institutions and shareholders for their continued support and trust in Mahmood Textile Mills Limited. HALF YEARLY ACCOUNTS December 31, 2023 03 MAHMOOD TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

Conclusion: In conclusion, we are pleased with the progress we have made during the reporting period, and we are confident in our ability to achieve our strategic objectives in the future. We remain committed to delivering superior value to all our stakeholders and maintaining Mahmood Textile Mills Limited's position as one of the leaders in textile industry of Pakistan. Thank you for your trust and confidence in us. For and on behalf of the Board Sd/- Sd/- Khawaja Muhammad Ilyas Khawaja Muhammad Younus Chairman Director Location: Multan Dated: February 29, 2024 HALF YEARLY ACCOUNTS 04 December 31, 2023 MAHMOOD TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

HALF YEARLY ACCOUNTS December 31, 2023

HALF YEARLY ACCOUNTS December 31, 2023

23,71033,979 2,8654,908 1,6993,594 14259 (1,464)(3,396) 59409 259110 HALF YEARLY ACCOUNTS December 31, 2023