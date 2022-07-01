Mahube Infrastructure : Correction of date for submission of form of proxy in respect of annual general meeting

Mahube Infrastructure Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2015/115237/06) ISIN: ZAE000290763

JSE code: MHB

("Mahube" or the "Company")

CORRECTION OF THE PREFERRED LAST DATE FOR SUBMISSION OF FORMS OF PROXY IN RESPECT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM")

Shareholders are advised that the Company's Notice of AGM and Proxy Form, which were published and distributed on 30 June 2022, contains a typographical error in that the date on which Forms of Proxy are requested to be directed to the Company's transfer secretaries, for administrative purposes only, was reflected as Friday, 17 September 2022, instead of Friday, 16 September 2022.

The Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy with the correct date is available on the Company's website at https://mahube.africa/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/8343_Mahube-IAR-2022_FA-web.pdf.

Shareholders are reminded that Forms of Proxy may be delivered at any time prior to the AGM and also to the Chairperson of the AGM, at the AGM, before voting on a particular resolution commences.

Sandton

1 July 2022

JSE Sponsor to Mahube

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited