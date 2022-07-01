Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Mahube Infrastructure Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MHB   ZAE000290763

MAHUBE INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

(MHB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-29
5.210 ZAR   -.--%
MAHUBE INFRASTRUCTURE : Correction of date for submission of form of proxy in respect of annual general meeting
PU
06/30MAHUBE INFRASTRUCTURE : Distribution of Integrated Annual Report Notice of AGM and BBBEE Compliance Report
PU
06/09MAHUBE INFRASTRUCTURE : Management Restructure Transactions between Related Parties Amendment of Investment Policy Cautionary Withdrawal
PU
Mahube Infrastructure : Correction of date for submission of form of proxy in respect of annual general meeting

07/01/2022 | 11:15am EDT
Mahube Infrastructure Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2015/115237/06) ISIN: ZAE000290763

JSE code: MHB

("Mahube" or the "Company")

CORRECTION OF THE PREFERRED LAST DATE FOR SUBMISSION OF FORMS OF PROXY IN RESPECT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM")

Shareholders are advised that the Company's Notice of AGM and Proxy Form, which were published and distributed on 30 June 2022, contains a typographical error in that the date on which Forms of Proxy are requested to be directed to the Company's transfer secretaries, for administrative purposes only, was reflected as Friday, 17 September 2022, instead of Friday, 16 September 2022.

The Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy with the correct date is available on the Company's website at https://mahube.africa/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/8343_Mahube-IAR-2022_FA-web.pdf.

Shareholders are reminded that Forms of Proxy may be delivered at any time prior to the AGM and also to the Chairperson of the AGM, at the AGM, before voting on a particular resolution commences.

Sandton

1 July 2022

JSE Sponsor to Mahube

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Disclaimer

Mahube Infrastructure Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 15:12:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
