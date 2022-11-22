MAIA Biotechnology Announces Establishment of Rule 10b5-1 Trading Plan

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc., (NYSE American: MAIA) (“MAIA”, the “Company”), a targeted therapy, immuno-oncology company focused on developing potential first-in-class oncology drugs, announced today that certain officers and directors of the Company, including Founder and Chief Executive Officer Vlad Vitoc, M.D., and leading investor and Board Member Stan Smith, Ph.D., plan to initiate additional investing in the Company’s common stock. These investments will be entered into as pre-arranged trading plans in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Rule 10b5-1 trading plans will permit the insiders to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock over a specific period of time, at times that these insiders might otherwise be precluded from doing so under insider trading laws or other trading restrictions, such as the Company’s insider trading policy. The Rule 10b5-1 trading plans will be administered by an independent broker. The amount, timing and prices of the purchases will vary based on market conditions and other factors, as well as being subject to the present parameters set forth in the plans.

"As MAIA's founder and largest shareholder, I believe that MAIA's current valuation does not fully reflect our strong business potential or our vision for long-term growth," said Dr. Vitoc. “MAIA Biotech’s assets and capabilities are some of the most innovative in the industry today, and our highly experienced management team continues to transform the industry. With our telomere targeting assets, MAIA is very well positioned in the oncology market.”

“As a major shareholder and director, I have been enthusiastic about MAIA since the beginning,” said Dr. Smith. “We are developing a revolutionary approach that has the potential to solve one of the great challenges plaguing humankind. Management continues to successfully steer the development of the drug candidates and of the company. I believe in the Company’s short and long-term prospects. This is why I have invested in every one of the MAIA offerings to date. And I plan to continue to invest significant sums to support the continued progress.”

About MAIA Biotechnology, Inc.

MAIA is a targeted therapy, immuno-oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of potential first-in-class drugs with novel mechanisms of action that are intended to meaningfully improve and extend the lives of people with cancer. Our lead program is THIO, a potential first-in-class cancer telomere targeting agent in clinical development for the treatment of NSCLC patients with telomerase-positive cancer cells. For more information, please visit www.maiabiotech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

