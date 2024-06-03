Abstract
A Phase 2, Multi-Center,Open-Label,Dose-Optimization Study Evaluating Telomere-Targeting Agent
THIO Sequenced with Cemiplimab in Patients with Advanced NSCLC: Updated Results
8601
T. Jankowski,1 T. Csoszi,2 L. Urban,3 T. Nagy,4 N. Chilingirova,5 M. Cholakova,6 R. Joshi,7 M. Moore,8 R. Ramlau,9 S. Soter,10 M. Kotlarski,11 K.D. Koynov,12 A. Mruk,13 B. Seidl,14 V. Minchev,15 V. Muller,16 V. Vitoc,17 S. Gryaznov,17 O. Tudos,17 V. Zaporojan17
1Medical University Lublin, Lublin, Poland; 2Hetenyi Geza Korhaz, Onkologiai Kozpont, Szolnok, Hungary; 3Matrai Gyogyintezet, Matrahaza, Hungary; 4Orszagos Onkologiai lntezet, Budapest, Hungary; 5Medical Oncology Clinic, Heart & Brain Hospital, Pleven, Bulgaria; 6Synexus Medical Center, Sofia, Bulgaria;
7Cancer Research of South Australia; Adelaide, SA, Australia; 8St. Vincent's Hospital Melbourne, Fitzroy, VIC, Australia; 9Oncology Department Poznan University of Medical Sciences, Poland; 10Koranyi National Institute of Pulmonology, Budapest, Hungary; 11Centrum Medyczne Pratia, Poznan, Poland; 12MHAT
Serdika, Sofia, Bulgaria; 13Centrum Medyczne Mrukmed, Rzeszow, Poland; 14University of Sunshine Coast Queensland, Australia; 15UMHAT Sofiamed, Sofia, Bulgaria; 16Semmelweis Egyetem Pulmonologiai Klinika Budapest, Hungary; 17MAIA Biotechnology, Chicago, IL, USA
Introduction
Figure 1. THIO-101 study schema
Conclusions
Figure 2. Patients receiving THIO as 2L treatment (n=45)*
Figure 3. Patients receiving THIO as 3L treatment (n=20)*
• Despite recent approvals for the first-line treatment of advanced Non-Small Cell
Lung Cancer (NSCLC), long-term prognosis remains poor with a 5-year survival
rate of 28%1 and limited options exist in patients refractory or resistant to
immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI).
• THIO (6-thio-2'-deoxyguanosine, also known as 6-thio-dG) is a small molecule,
first-in-class direct cancer telomere targeting agent that selectively kills
telomerase positive (TERT+) cancer cells:
- Over 80% of all cancers and approx. 78-83% of all NSCLC types are TERT+.2,3
- THIO is incorporated into de novo synthesized telomeres leading to chromatin
uncapping, generation of DNA damage signals, and rapid apoptosis.4
• Sequential treatment of THIO and ICIs showed a potent and durable antitumor
activity in preclinical models.5
• Preliminary trial results in NSCLC indicates that low doses of THIO induce
Part A:
Safety
Every 3 weeks
activationImmune
Libtayo®
RANDOMIZE
THIO
360 mg
Part B:
Efficacy / safety / dose selection
Every 3 weeks
THIO
60 mg
activationImmune
Libtayo®
Best
THIO
ORR,
dose
THIO
DCR,
selected
180 mg
Safety
Nov 23:
180 mg
360 mg
Stage 2
THIO
180 mg
Enrollment
completed
Feb 24
•
The combination of THIO + cemiplimab is very active in
this hard-to-treat patient population (CPI resistant and
chemotherapy resistant progressors).
•
The ORR in the 3L setting with the 180 mg dose is 38%,
which compares favorably with response rates reported
of ~6% for other currently available treatments for heavily
pre-treated patients.
•
Median survival follow-up in the 3L setting has surpassed
Subject
Subject
Treatment
Follow-Up
Stable Disease (SD)
Partial Response (PR)
Progressive Disease (PD)
Death
Median Survival Follow-Up
Withdrawal
Others
9.1 months
sensitivity to ICIs when administered prior to an ICI in tumors which otherwise
are resistant or do not respond to an ICI.
• Here we describe a phase 2 dose-optimization study (NCT05208944) for adult
patients with advanced NSCLC who progressed or relapsed after 1-4 prior
treatment lines including first-line ICI alone or in combination with platinum
chemotherapy.
- Primary endpoints: Safety, ORR, DCR (CR, PR and SD).
- Secondary endpoints: DoR; PFS; OS.
- Exploratory endpoints: PK and PD (activity of THIO in circulating tumor cells measured by specific biomarkers).
9.1 months.
• TIF in CTCs shows on-target effect.
• THIO + cemiplimab has so far been well-tolerated in a
heavily pre-treated population.
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Months
PFS (3L) = 2.5 months10-11
OS (3L) = 5.8 months9
Figure 4. Patients receiving THIO as 3L treatment, 180 mg dose (n=8)*
Methods
• Using a modified 3+3 design, the safety lead-in (Part A) enrolled 10 patients who
received THIO 360 mg IV (120 mg QD, D1-3), followed by 350 mg cemiplimab on
D5, Q3W.
• Following completion of Part A, enrollment was opened in the dose-finding
portion of the study (Part B).
• Using a Simon 2-stage design, 79 patients were assigned to one of the THIO
doses: 360, 180, or 60 mg followed by cemiplimab Q3W for up to 1 year in Part B.
• Disease status is assessed at Cycle 3 Day 1, Cycle 5 Day 1 and every 9 -12 weeks
thereafter.
Safety findings
Table 2. Related TEAEs by dose level reported in ≥2 patients
60 mg
180 mg
360 mg
Total
Preferred term
(n=24)
(n=41)
(n=14)
(N=79)
Aspartate aminotransferase increased
6 (25.0%)
10
(24.4%)
4 (28.6%)
20
(25.3%)
Alanine aminotransferase increased
6 (25.0%)
8 (19.5%)
3 (21.4%)
17
(21.5%)
Nausea
1 (4.2%)
1
(2.4%)
7 (50.0%)
9 (11.4%)
Anemia
0 (0.0%)
2
(4.9%)
1 (7.1%)
3
(3.8%)
Neutropenia
2 (8.3%)
1
(2.4%)
0 (0.0%)
3
(3.8%)
Pyrexia
0 (0.0%)
2
(4.9%)
1 (7.1%)
3
(3.8%)
Decreased appetite
0 (0.0%)
1
(2.4%)
2 (14.3%)
3
(3.8%)
• The safety profile of THIO has the potential to be far
better than chemotherapy. Treatment has the potential to
be given for longer, which usually translates into longer
survival.
• The ongoing Phase 2 study selected the best dose of
THIO in November 2023. The 180 mg dose has shown
better safety and superior efficacy compared with other
doses: to date, 9.8% of patients receiving the 180 mg
Treatment
Follow-Up
Stable Disease (SD)
Partial Response (PR)
Progressive Disease (PD)
Death
Withdrawal
Others
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
PFS (2L) = 4.5 months7
OS (2L) = 10.5 months7
Months
Treatment
Subject
Follow-Up
Stable Disease (SD)
Partial Response (PR)
Progressive Disease (PD)
Death
Median Survival Follow-Up
Withdrawal
Others
9.1 months
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
PFS (3L) = 2.5 months10-11
OS (3L) = 5.8 months9
Months
*Includes all patients with ≥1 post-baseline response assessment.
• The trial completed enrollment in February 2024. We report here data from the 79
patients enrolled on the study, who received at least one dose of the treatment.
Blood alkaline phosphatase increased
1 (4.2%)
1 (2.4%)
0 (0.0%)
2 (2.5%)
Blood bilirubin increased
0 (0.0%)
1 (2.4%)
1 (7.1%)
2 (2.5%)
Gamma-glutamyltransferase increased
0 (0.0%)
2 (4.9%)
0 (0.0%)
2 (2.5%)
Leukopenia
1 (4.2%)
0 (0.0%)
1 (7.1%)
2 (2.5%)
dose reported related Grade ≥3 AEs. There were no
reported related Grade 4 and 5 AEs in the 180 mg dose.
Figure 5. Cumulative TRF1
Figure 6. TRF1 by dose level
• An expansion cohort is planned based on data from Part B (n=100).
Baseline characteristics
- At the time of data cut-off (30 April 2024), 79 patients with advanced NSCLC had received ≥1 dose of THIO.
- All patients had previously failed ≥1 prior line of ICI ± chemotherapy in the advanced setting and had documented disease progression at study entry.
- 34% of patients had ≥2 prior treatment lines at study entry.
Table 1. Baseline characteristics
Asthenia
0 (0.0%)
2 (4.9%)
0 (0.0%)
2 (2.5%)
Erythema
0 (0.0%)
2 (4.9%)
0 (0.0%)
2 (2.5%)
Hypothyroidism
0 (0.0%)
2 (4.9%)
0 (0.0%)
2 (2.5%)
Infusion-related reaction
0 (0.0%)
2 (4.9%)
0 (0.0%)
2 (2.5%)
Table 3. Related Grade ≥3 TEAEs
60 mg
180 mg
360 mg
Total
Preferred term
(n=24)
(n=41)
(n=14)
(N=79)
Alanine aminotransferase increased
3 (12.5%)
4 (9.8%)
2 (14.3%)
9 (11.4%)
Aspartate aminotransferase increased
5 (20.8%)
2 (4.9%)
2 (14.3%)
9 (11.4%)
Neutropenia
2 (8.3%)
0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%)
2 (2.5%)
Blood alkaline phosphatase increased
0 (0.0%)
1 (2.4%)
0 (0.0%)
1 (1.3%)
Gamma-glutamyltransferase increased
0 (0.0%)
1 (2.4%)
0 (0.0%)
1 (1.3%)
Lipase increased
1 (4.2%)
0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%)
1 (1.3%)
Nausea
0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%)
1 (7.1%)
1 (1.3%)
Hyperkalemia
1 (4.2%)
0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%)
1 (1.3%)
Efficacy findings
• 69 evaluable patients had completed ≥1 post-baseline assessment at the time
of data cut-off (45 in 2L, 20 in 3L, 4 in 4L+).
• Partial Responses (PRs) per RECIST 1.1 were observed in 9 patients (6 in 2L, 3
in 3L), with 6 PRs confirmed (3 in 2L, 3 in 3L) by a 2nd scan per Investigators'
assessment.
• 5 patients have survival follow-up for >12 months (3 with treatment ongoing).
• In the 3L setting:
in TRF1+gammaHpotential fraction2AX+ (%)CTCs
p=0.0004468
100
75
50
25
0
C1D1C1D5
Sample collection days
(paired samples)
tionfrac(%)
potin TRF1+gammaH2AX+CTCsential
100
75
50
25
0
0.01193
0.01885
n=16
n=29
60 mg
180 mg
C1D1
C1D5
C1D1
C1D5
Sample collection days
(paired samples)
60 mg
180 mg
360 mg
Total
Characteristic
(n=24)
(n=41)
(n=14)
(N=79)
Median age (range), years
67 (52-85)
68 (45-81)
68 (50-75)
67 (45-85)
Sex, n (%)
Female
10
(42)
11
(27)
7 (50)
28
(35)
Male
14
(58)
30
(73)
7 (50)
51
(65)
Number of prior lines, n (%)
1
17
(71)
30
(73)
5 (36)
52
(66)
2
6 (25)
10
(25)
6 (43)
22
(28)
3
1
(4)
0
(0)
2 (14)
3
(4)
4
0
(0)
1
(2)
1 (7)
2
(3)
ECOG PS, n (%)
0
6 (25)
8 (20)
7 (50)
21
(27)
1
18
(75)
33
(80)
7 (50)
58
(73)
Histology, n (%)
Non-Squamous cell carcinoma
15
(63)
25
(61)
8 (57)
48
(60)
Squamous cell carcinoma
9 (37)
16
(39)
6 (43)
31
(40)
Brain metastases, n (%)
1
(4)
1
(2)
2 (14)
4
(5)
Liver metastases, n(%)
4 (17)
5 (12)
3 (21)
12
(15)
- THIO + cemiplimab has so far been well tolerated in a heavily pre-treated population, with most events being Grade 1-2 in severity.
- Most TEAEs were laboratory value elevations, except nausea (11.4% overall and 2.4% at the 180 mg dose) and decreased appetite (5.1% overall and 2.4% at the 180 mg dose).
- No study drug-related Grade 5 events have been reported.
- No study drug-related Grade 4 events have been reported at the 180 mg dose.
- No DLTs have been reported in the Part A safety lead in.
-
A related Grade ≥3 ALT increase was reported in 9 patients (11.4%), including
2 patients receiving 360 mg, 4 at 180 mg, and 3 at 60 mg. No clinical symptoms were associated with the elevated laboratory values, and all returned to baseline or normal without sequelae.
- All other related Grade ≥3 events occurred in <5% of patients.
- Following an event of Grade 4 LFT elevation in a patient receiving 360 mg in Part B, enrollment into the 360 mg arm was paused.
- Enrollment was completed in Part B at the selected dose of 180 mg/cycle in February 2024.
- With currently available chemotherapy in this patient population, Grade 5 events are expected in 5% of cases, Grade 4 events in 23.8% and Grade 3 in 42.4%.6,7
-
DCR was 85% for THIO vs. standard of care 25-35% for chemotherapy.8
-
13/20 (65%) patients crossed the 5.8-month OS threshold.9
- 17/20 (85%) patients crossed the 2.5-month PFS threshold.10-11
-
The median survival follow-up time is currently 9.1 months (n=20).
• In the 3L setting with THIO at 180 mg:
-
Median PFS: 5.5 months (24.1 weeks); OS rate at 6 months: 75%.
-
ORR 38% (3/8) vs. standard of care 6-10% for chemotherapy.9
-
6/8 (75%) patients crossed the 5.8-month OS threshold.9
- 7/8 (88%) patients crossed the 2.5-month PFS threshold.10-11
-
The median survival follow-up time is currently 9.1 months (n=8).
Biomarker findings
- TIF (Telomere dysfunction Induced Foci) analysis demonstrated the intended on-target mechanism of action: modification of telomeres in circulating tumor cells (CTCs) by THIO (see Figures 4 and 5).
References
- https://www.cancer.net/cancer-types/lung-cancer-non-small-cell/statistics
- Shay JW, Bacchetti S. Eur J Cancer 1997;33:787-91.
- Tahara H, et al. Cancer Res 1995;55:2734-6.
- Mender I, et al. Cancer Disc 2015 Jan;5(1):82-95.
- Mender I, et al. Cancer Cell 2020;38:400-11.
- https://www.cyramza.com/hcp/nsclc-treatment/revel-trial-safety
- https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT01168973?tab=results
- Matsumoto H, et al. Transl Lung Cancer Res 2021;10:2278-89.
- Girard N, et al. J Thorac Onc 2009;12:1544-1549.
- Shepherd F, et al. N Engl J Med 2005;353:123-132.
- Fossella F, et al. J Clin Oncol 2000;18(12):2354-62.
Acknowledgements
- This study is sponsored by MAIA Biotechnology, Inc.
- The authors would like to thank the patients and research staff who contributed to this study.
- The sponsor would like to send a special thanks to REGENERON, CROMOS and NOVA-CLIN for their exceptional contribution to this study.
Presenting author contact
Tomasz Jankowski, M.D. (e-mail: tjankowski.onkolog@wp.pl)
