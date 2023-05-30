MAIA Biotechnology : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

maia-8k_20230525.htm

May 25, 2023

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc.

Delaware 001-41455 83-1495913

Identification No.) 444 West Lake Street, Suite 1700 Chicago, IL 60606 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (312)416-8592

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which

registered Common Stock MAIA NYSE American

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On May 25, 2023, MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American: MAIA) held its 2023 Annual Meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). For more information on the proposals, which are described below, please refer to the Company's definitive proxy statement, dated April 19, 2023, as filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 19, 2023.

As of the record date of March 30, 2023, there were 10,996,404 shares of the Company's common stock issued and outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. At the Annual Meeting, there were present, in person or by proxy, shareholders holding an aggregate of 6,505,896 shares of common stock, representing approximately 59.16% of the shares of common stock issued and outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting; therefore a quorum was present. The following matters were submitted to a vote of stockholders at the Annual Meeting:

1. Election of Directors

Stockholders re-elected both of the Company's Class I nominees for director for three-year terms expiring on the annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2026 or until their successors are duly elected and qualified. Each of the nominees is currently serving as a member of our board of directors. The voting results were as follows:

For Withheld Broker Non-Vote Ms. Louie Ngar Yee 6,053,490 100,051 352,355 Mr. Steven Chaouki 6,053,556 99,985 352,355

2. Ratification of Auditors

Stockholders ratified the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP to serve as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The voting results were as follows:

For Against Abstentions 6,502,742 3,091 63

3. Amendment to the MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. 2021 Equity Incentive Plan

Stockholders approved an amendment to the MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. 2021 Equity Incentive Plan (the "2021 Plan" ) to include an automatic increase in the aggregate number of shares reserved for awards under the 2021 Plan, commencing on the date of stockholder approval of the amendment, and then each January 1 following thereafter, and ending on (and including) January 1, 2032 (each an "Increase Date"), in an amount equal to 10% of the total number of shares of common stock on a fully diluted basis outstanding on December 31 of the preceding calendar year; provided that, the board of directors may act prior to any Increase Date to provide that there will be no increase for such year or that the increase for such year will be a lesser number of shares than provided in the 2021 Plan. The voting results were as follows:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Vote 5,921,173 209,926 22,442 352,355

