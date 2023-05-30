Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAIA   US5526411021

MAIA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MAIA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:00 2023-05-26 pm EDT
2.300 USD   +1.32%
06:04aMaia Biotechnology : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
05/08MAIA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/08MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MAIA Biotechnology : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

05/30/2023 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
maia-8k_20230525.htm

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

Current Report

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

May 25, 2023

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

001-41455

83-1495913

(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer
Identification No.)

444 West Lake Street, Suite 1700

Chicago, IL

60606

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (312)416-8592

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which
registered

Common Stock

MAIA

NYSE American

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On May 25, 2023, MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American: MAIA) held its 2023 Annual Meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). For more information on the proposals, which are described below, please refer to the Company's definitive proxy statement, dated April 19, 2023, as filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 19, 2023.

As of the record date of March 30, 2023, there were 10,996,404 shares of the Company's common stock issued and outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. At the Annual Meeting, there were present, in person or by proxy, shareholders holding an aggregate of 6,505,896 shares of common stock, representing approximately 59.16% of the shares of common stock issued and outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting; therefore a quorum was present. The following matters were submitted to a vote of stockholders at the Annual Meeting:

1. Election of Directors

Stockholders re-elected both of the Company's Class I nominees for director for three-year terms expiring on the annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2026 or until their successors are duly elected and qualified. Each of the nominees is currently serving as a member of our board of directors. The voting results were as follows:

For

Withheld

Broker Non-Vote

Ms. Louie Ngar Yee

6,053,490

100,051

352,355

Mr. Steven Chaouki

6,053,556

99,985

352,355

2. Ratification of Auditors

Stockholders ratified the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP to serve as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The voting results were as follows:

For

Against

Abstentions

6,502,742

3,091

63

3. Amendment to the MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. 2021 Equity Incentive Plan

Stockholders approved an amendment to the MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. 2021 Equity Incentive Plan (the "2021 Plan" ) to include an automatic increase in the aggregate number of shares reserved for awards under the 2021 Plan, commencing on the date of stockholder approval of the amendment, and then each January 1 following thereafter, and ending on (and including) January 1, 2032 (each an "Increase Date"), in an amount equal to 10% of the total number of shares of common stock on a fully diluted basis outstanding on December 31 of the preceding calendar year; provided that, the board of directors may act prior to any Increase Date to provide that there will be no increase for such year or that the increase for such year will be a lesser number of shares than provided in the 2021 Plan. The voting results were as follows:

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Vote

5,921,173

209,926

22,442

352,355

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: May 26, 2023

MAIA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.

By:

/s/ Vlad Vitoc

Name:

Vlad Vitoc

Title:

Chief Executive Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Maia Biotechnology Inc. published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 10:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MAIA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.
06:04aMaia Biotechnology : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
05/08MAIA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
05/08MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
05/08Maia Biotechnology, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
05/08MAIA Biotechnology Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ..
BU
04/28Insider Buy: Maia Biotechnology
MT
04/27Maia Biotechnology, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
04/27MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering
BU
04/25Traders Parse Quarterly Earnings Ahead of Economic Data as US Equity Futures Decline Pr..
MT
04/25Top Premarket Decliners
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAIA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -21,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,50x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 31,3 M 31,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart MAIA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAIA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,30 $
Average target price 12,63 $
Spread / Average Target 449%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vlad Vitoc Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph F. McGuire Chief Financial Officer
Sergei M. Gryaznov Chief Scientific Officer
Mihail Obrocea Chief Medical Officer
Ramiro Guerrero Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAIA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.-34.47%31
MODERNA, INC.-29.72%48 124
LONZA GROUP AG26.24%47 004
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-2.66%37 008
SEAGEN INC.50.56%36 280
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-20.78%23 443
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer