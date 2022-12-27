Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Maiden Holdings, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MHLD   BMG5753U1128

MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.

(MHLD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-27 pm EST
2.050 USD   +2.50%
04:02pMaiden Announces the Successful Completion of the Conversion of its Preferences Shares, Series A, Series C and Series D for Common Shares
BU
12/12Maiden : Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered - Form 8-K
PU
12/12Maiden Holdings, Ltd. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maiden Announces the Successful Completion of the Conversion of its Preferences Shares, Series A, Series C and Series D for Common Shares

12/27/2022 | 04:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company (NASDAQ: MHLD) (“Maiden” or the “Company”), announced today that it has completed the previously announced conversion of its outstanding 8.25% Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series A (the “Series A Preference Shares”), 7.125% Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series C (the “Series C Preference Shares”) and 6.700% Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series D (the “Series D Preference Shares” and, together with the Series A Preference Shares and the Series C Preference Shares, the “Preference Shares”) for its common shares, $0.01 par value per share (the “Common Shares”), on December 27, 2022 (the “Exchange Date”). Holders of Preference Shares of each series received, for each Preference Share held, three Common Shares with the value of each Preference Share so exchanged being equal to three times the price that is the lower of: (i) the closing price of the Common Shares (as reflected on Nasdaq.com) immediately preceding the Exchange Date; or (ii) the average closing price of the Common Shares (as reflected on Nasdaq.com) for the five trading days immediately preceding the Exchange Date (the “Exchange”). Such Common Shares are listed for trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “MHLD.”

As a result of the Exchange, the Preference Shares were delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on the Exchange Date. No Preference Shares are issued or outstanding, and the Preference Shares were deregistered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition, all rights of the former holders related to ownership of the Preference Shares terminated.

The Preference Shares were and the Common Shares are held in book-entry through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”). The Exchange occurred in accordance with the procedures of DTC. Questions relating to the Exchange should be directed to the American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the Company’s transfer agent, at 6201 15th Ave., Brooklyn, New York 11219, 1-(800) 937-5449.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION TO PURCHASE SECURITIES.

About Maiden Holdings, Ltd.
Maiden Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based holding company formed in 2007. Maiden creates shareholder value by actively managing and allocating our assets and capital, including through ownership and management of businesses and assets mostly in the insurance and related financial services industries where we can leverage our deep knowledge of those markets. Maiden also provides a full range of legacy services to small insurance companies, particularly those in run-off or with blocks of reserves that are no longer core, working with clients to develop and implement finality solutions including acquiring entire companies that enable our clients to meet their capital and risk management objectives.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include general statements both with respect to us and the insurance industry and generally are identified with the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “predict,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “potential,” “possible,” “could,” “might,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” and similar expressions. In light of the risks and uncertainties inherent in all forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such statements contained or incorporated by reference herein should not be considered as a representation by us or any other person that our objectives or plans or other matters described in any forward-looking statement will be achieved. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, assumptions and expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements and therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.
04:02pMaiden Announces the Successful Completion of the Conversion of its Preferences Shares,..
BU
12/12Maiden : Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered - Form 8-K
PU
12/12Maiden Holdings, Ltd. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/12Maiden Announces the Conversion of its Preferences Shares, Series A, Series C and Serie..
BU
11/10Maiden Holdings, Ltd. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
11/09Maiden Holdings : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/09Maiden : Investor Update – November 2022
PU
11/09Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Releases Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
11/09MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
11/09Maiden Holdings, Ltd. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 98,7 M - -
Net income 2021 26,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,27x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 174 M 174 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,14x
EV / Sales 2021 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lawrence Frederic Metz President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Joseph Haveron Co-CEO, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Barry D. Zyskind Non-Executive Chairman
Raymond M. Neff Independent Director
Simcha G. Lyons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.-34.64%174
MUNICH RE16.51%44 789
HANNOVER RÜCK SE11.10%23 804
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.22.27%13 117
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.10.36%8 167
CONDUIT HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.51%773