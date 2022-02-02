Log in
MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.

Maiden : Genesis Legacy Solutions Completes ADC for AMS RRG

02/02/2022 | 03:49pm EST
GENESIS LEGACY SOLUTIONS, LLC

Part of the Maiden Group

Press Release

February 2, 2022

Genesis Legacy Solutions Completes ADC for AMS RRG

Genesis Legacy Solutions ("GLS"), part of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD), announced today an agreement to provide an adverse development cover ("ADC") to

Arizona-based Applied Medico-Legal Solutions Risk Retention Group ("AMS"). AMS provides medical professional liability coverage to individual physicians and

physician groups, and today is one of the nation's premier physician risk retention

groups. This ADC transaction helped accomplish AMS' goal to achieve an upgraded

financial rating by AM Best and enhances AMS' capital position which they expect

will facilitate additional growth.

Brian Johnston, CEO of GLS, commented: "We are delighted to have worked closely with AMS and broker, BMS Re, to provide this ADC cover from our Vermont cell to achieve an A- rating by AM Best and stronger capital position for AMS. GLS is well positioned for continued success in 2022 with a robust pipeline of legacy opportunities from a variety of sources."

About Genesis Legacy Solutions, LLC

GLS is a specialist acquirer of legacy liabilities, particularly those in run-off or with blocks of reserves that are no longer core to operations. We work closely with our clients offering customized capital relief solutions, including reinsurance transactions and acquisitions of companies.

Brian Johnston, CEO & CFO

Brian.Johnston@glslimited.com (215) 805-0272

Tom Hodson, President & General Counsel

Thomas.Hodson@glslimited.com (860) 614-3656

About Maiden Holdings, Ltd.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based holding company formed in 2007. Maiden creates shareholder value by actively managing and allocating our assets and capital, including through ownership and management of businesses and assets mostly in the insurance and related financial services industries where we can leverage our deep knowledge of those markets. Maiden also provides a full range of legacy services to small insurance companies, particularly those in run-off or with blocks of reserves that are no longer core, working with clients to develop and implement finality solutions including acquiring entire companies.

Disclaimer

Maiden Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 20:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
