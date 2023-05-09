Advanced search
    MHLD   BMG5753U1128

MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.

(MHLD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-09 pm EDT
2.090 USD   -6.70%
05:07pMaiden Holdings, Ltd. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pMaiden Holdings, Ltd. Releases Leadership Update and First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
05/02Maiden Holdings, Ltd. to Release First Quarter 2023 Earnings on May 9, 2023
BU
Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Releases Leadership Update and First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

05/09/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) ("Maiden") has announced a leadership update and released its first quarter 2023 financial results via its investor relations website. Concurrent with releasing its results, Maiden also published an investor update presentation. Both documents are posted at https://www.maiden.bm/investor_relations.

About Maiden Holdings, Ltd.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based holding company formed in 2007. Maiden creates shareholder value by actively managing and allocating our assets and capital, including through ownership and management of businesses and assets mostly in the insurance and related financial services industries where we can leverage our deep knowledge of those markets. Maiden also provides a full range of legacy services to small insurance companies, particularly those in run-off or with blocks of reserves that are no longer core, working with clients to develop and implement finality solutions including acquiring entire companies that enable our clients to meet their capital and risk management objectives.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 58,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -60,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 225 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,35x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 227 M 227 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,00x
EV / Sales 2022 7,03x
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float 39,4%
Managers and Directors
Lawrence Frederic Metz President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Joseph Haveron Co-CEO, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Barry D. Zyskind Non-Executive Chairman
Raymond M. Neff Independent Director
Simcha G. Lyons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.6.16%227
MUNICH RE8.65%50 092
HANNOVER RE2.40%25 240
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.13.32%15 051
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.11.98%9 211
CONDUIT HOLDINGS LIMITED12.03%970
