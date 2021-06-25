Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Maiden Holdings, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MHLD   BMG5753U1128

MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.

(MHLD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. : to Rejoin Russell 2000® Index

06/25/2021 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) announced that it is set to rejoin the Russell 2000 Index effective after the market closes on June 25, 2021.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 7, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Patrick J. Haveron and Lawrence F. Metz, Maiden’s Co-Chief Executive Officers stated: “Maiden’s rejoining the Russell 2000 index reflects the progress we have made in creating and increasing shareholder value, particularly over the last year, as we have returned to profitability and significantly increased our book value. We are grateful to our team for their contributions to that success. We believe the increased visibility and investment community exposure that comes with rejoining the Russell indices will expose more investors to Maiden’s progress and further our ability to pursue our strategic plan.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Maiden Holdings, Ltd.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based holding company formed in 2007. Maiden creates shareholder value by actively managing and allocating our assets and capital, including through ownership and management of businesses and assets mostly in the insurance and related financial services industries where we can leverage our deep knowledge of those markets. Maiden also provides a full range of legacy services to small insurance companies, particularly those in run-off or with blocks of reserves that are no longer core, working with clients to develop and implement finality solutions including acquiring entire companies.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $17.9 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information on the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell US Indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section at www.ftserussell.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.
07:01aMAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.  : to Rejoin Russell 2000® Index
BU
06/14INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Disposition Interrupts 90-Day Buy Trend at Maiden Holdi..
MT
05/12MAIDEN  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)
PU
05/10MAIDEN HOLDINGS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/10MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Ev..
AQ
05/10MAIDEN  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
05/10MAIDEN  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PU
05/10MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.  : Releases First Quarter 2021 Earnings
BU
05/03MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
05/03MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.  : to Release First Quarter 2021 Earnings on May 10, 2021
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 184 M - -
Net income 2020 41,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,68x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 294 M 294 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lawrence Frederic Metz President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Joseph Haveron Co-CEO, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Barry D. Zyskind Non-Executive Chairman
Raymond M. Neff Independent Director
Simcha G. Lyons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.36.95%294
MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT-2.31%39 641
HANNOVER RÜCK SE8.67%20 370
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.7.91%9 852
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-10.51%7 185
IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-26.41%1 534