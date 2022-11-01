Advanced search
    MHLD   BMG5753U1128

MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.

(MHLD)
2022-11-01
2.230 USD    0.00%
Maiden Holdings, Ltd. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
Maiden Holdings, Ltd. to Release Third Quarter 2022 Earnings on November 9, 2022
Maiden Holdings : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Maiden Holdings, Ltd. to Release Third Quarter 2022 Earnings on November 9, 2022

11/01/2022 | 04:04pm EDT
Maiden Holdings, Ltd. ("Maiden") (NASDAQ: MHLD) plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Maiden’s results will be released by posting the news release to its web site and providing public notice of the availability of the earnings release.

About Maiden Holdings, Ltd.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based holding company formed in 2007. Maiden creates shareholder value by actively managing and allocating our assets and capital, including through ownership and management of businesses and assets mostly in the insurance and related financial services industries where we can leverage our deep knowledge of those markets. Maiden also provides a full range of legacy services to small insurance companies, particularly those in run-off or with blocks of reserves that are no longer core, working with clients to develop and implement finality solutions including acquiring entire companies.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 98,7 M - -
Net income 2021 26,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,27x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 194 M 194 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,14x
EV / Sales 2021 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 66,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lawrence Frederic Metz President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Joseph Haveron Co-CEO, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Barry D. Zyskind Non-Executive Chairman
Raymond M. Neff Independent Director
Simcha G. Lyons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.-27.12%194
MUNICH RE2.65%36 710
HANNOVER RÜCK SE-1.41%19 652
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.17.79%12 648
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-8.65%6 760
CONDUIT HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.43%618