Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Maiden Holdings, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MHLD   BMG5753U1128

MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.

(MHLD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/08 04:00:01 pm
3.18 USD   -3.05%
09:12aMAIDEN : Material Event (Form 8-K)
PU
09:03aMAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/09MAIDEN HOLDINGS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maiden : Material Event (Form 8-K)

09/09/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Other Events.
Reference is made to the U.S. Department of Labor administrative hearing initiated in April 2009 in which Bentzion S. Turin, the former Chief Operating Officer, General Counsel and Secretary of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. and Maiden Reinsurance Ltd., claimed that his employment was terminated in retaliation for corporate whistle-blowing in violation of the whistle-blower protection provisions of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, as more fully described in subsection (d) of Note 11 of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by Maiden Holdings, Ltd. on August 9, 2021.
On September 2, 2021, Administrative Law Judge Theresa C. Timlin of the U. S. Department of Labor issued a decision and order which denied Mr. Turin's complaint in full.


Disclaimer

Maiden Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 13:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.
09:12aMAIDEN : Material Event (Form 8-K)
PU
09:03aMAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/09MAIDEN HOLDINGS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/09MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Eve..
AQ
08/09MAIDEN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
08/09Tranche Update on Maiden Holdings, Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Au..
CI
08/09Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended J..
CI
08/09MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. : Releases Second Quarter 2021 Earnings
BU
08/02MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
08/02MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. : to Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on August 9, 202..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 184 M - -
Net income 2020 41,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,68x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 275 M 275 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 67,4%
Chart MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lawrence Frederic Metz President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Joseph Haveron Co-CEO, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Barry D. Zyskind Non-Executive Chairman
Raymond M. Neff Independent Director
Simcha G. Lyons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.27.71%275
MUNICH RE-0.19%40 115
SWISS RE LTD-1.08%25 832
HANNOVER RÜCK SE20.87%22 441
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.7.73%10 504
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED0.62%7 930