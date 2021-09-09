Maiden : Material Event (Form 8-K)

Other Events.

Reference is made to the U.S. Department of Labor administrative hearing initiated in April 2009 in which Bentzion S. Turin, the former Chief Operating Officer, General Counsel and Secretary of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. and Maiden Reinsurance Ltd., claimed that his employment was terminated in retaliation for corporate whistle-blowing in violation of the whistle-blower protection provisions of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, as more fully described in subsection (d) of Note 11 of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by Maiden Holdings, Ltd. on August 9, 2021.

On September 2, 2021, Administrative Law Judge Theresa C. Timlin of the U. S. Department of Labor issued a decision and order which denied Mr. Turin's complaint in full.







