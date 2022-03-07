Maiden : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K





March 7, 2022 (March 7, 2022)

MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

On March 7, 2022, the Company issued a press release announcing its plans to release results of operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 following the market close on Monday, March 14, 2022. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Date: March 7, 2022













Maiden Holdings, Ltd. to Release

Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings on March 14, 2022









PEMBROKE, Bermuda, March 7, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Maiden Holdings, Ltd. ("Maiden") (NASDAQ: MHLD) plans to release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results following the market close on Monday, March 14, 2022. Maiden's results will be released by posting the news release to its web site and providing public notice of the availability of the earnings release.





About Maiden Holdings, Ltd.





Maiden Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based holding company formed in 2007. Maiden creates shareholder value by actively managing and allocating our assets and capital, including through ownership and management of businesses and assets mostly in the insurance and related financial services industries where we can leverage our deep knowledge of those markets. Maiden also provides a full range of legacy services to small insurance companies, particularly those in run-off or with blocks of reserves that are no longer core, working with clients to develop and implement finality solutions including acquiring entire companies.

















































