    MHLD   BMG5753U1128

MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.

(MHLD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maiden : Results of Operations and Financial Condition - Form 8-K

03/07/2022 | 04:51pm EST
mhld-20220307

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):
March 7, 2022 (March 7, 2022)
MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Bermuda 001-34042 98-0570192

(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)

(Commission File
Number)

(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
94 Pitts Bay Road, PembrokeHM08, Bermuda
(Address of principal executive offices and zip code)
(441) 298-4900
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of Each Class Trading symbol(s) Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered
Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share MHLD NASDAQ Capital Market
Series A Preference Shares, par value $0.01 per share MH.PA New York Stock Exchange
Series C Preference Shares, par value $0.01 per share MH.PC New York Stock Exchange
Series D Preference Shares, par value $0.01 per share MH.PD New York Stock Exchange


Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 7, 2022, the Company issued a press release announcing its plans to release results of operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 following the market close on Monday, March 14, 2022. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1and incorporated herein by reference.
The information contained in this Item 2.02 and in the accompanying exhibit shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibit


Exhibit
No. Description
99.1
Press Release of Maiden Holdings, Ltd., dated March 7, 2022


SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Date: March 7, 2022 MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.
By: /s/ Lawrence F. Metz
Lawrence F. Metz
President and Co-Chief Executive Officer



EXHIBIT INDEX
Exhibit
No. Description
99.1
Press Release of Maiden Holdings, Ltd., dated March 7, 2022

Exhibit 99.1

PRESS RELEASE

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. to Release
Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings on March 14, 2022


PEMBROKE, Bermuda, March 7, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Maiden Holdings, Ltd. ("Maiden") (NASDAQ: MHLD) plans to release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results following the market close on Monday, March 14, 2022. Maiden's results will be released by posting the news release to its web site and providing public notice of the availability of the earnings release.

About Maiden Holdings, Ltd.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based holding company formed in 2007. Maiden creates shareholder value by actively managing and allocating our assets and capital, including through ownership and management of businesses and assets mostly in the insurance and related financial services industries where we can leverage our deep knowledge of those markets. Maiden also provides a full range of legacy services to small insurance companies, particularly those in run-off or with blocks of reserves that are no longer core, working with clients to develop and implement finality solutions including acquiring entire companies.












Disclaimer

Maiden Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 21:50:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 184 M - -
Net income 2020 41,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 183 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,68x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 213 M 213 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lawrence Frederic Metz President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Joseph Haveron Co-CEO, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Barry D. Zyskind Non-Executive Chairman
Raymond M. Neff Independent Director
Simcha G. Lyons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD.-19.61%213
MUNICH RE-15.97%33 473
SWISS RE LTD-14.62%24 245
HANNOVER RÜCK SE-14.87%18 731
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.3.10%11 091
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED-5.94%6 920