3Q21 ESG highlights

The Group's rebranding into VK announced in early
October comes as a natural progress of the ecosystem development strategy of the Group, announced in 2020 where the social network VKontakte was positioned as the central element
Beyond its expected business related benefits, through rebranding we also seek to ensure the transition to an even deeperinternal culture of collaboration, sharing and exchange of ideas, scaling successes internally, avoidance of any duplication of efforts and internal competition in our ultimate goal to create unifying technologies for all people
Remote work regime continues:
Given the ongoing pandemic, weextended the remote work regime across all our offices until the end of 2021
We encourage our employees to get vaccinated, including through the internal prize program, havingreached 40% vaccination level among our staff in Q3
So does the onboarding & training:
Onboarding and adaptation for new employees are being provided in a remote format, with the process having been fully automated
All trainings have been done remotely since March 2020, with2,900+ employees having completed trainings so far in 2021
Each employee can complete acompetency evaluation, according to the results of which the LXP will automatically generate a learning track - sort and load suitable learning materials
In the meantime,peer-2-peerlearning access stimulates knowledge sharing and growth in hard as well as soft skills
We rebranded our internal training platform into Study (former WORK) and added new courses on hard and soft skills
Catalog includes 25 topics and 20 competencies, with interactive recommendations
Study providesvisualization of progress around set development goals and materials studied
There are already200+ units of content across multiple different formats (feeds, videos, long reads)
Registration for trainings is organized with a choice of dates and a virtual queue for trainings with limited capacity
Chat bot is used totrack attendance
Employees canupload own content, as well as leave comments, ratings and recommendations to colleagues, making the system highly interactive and social
