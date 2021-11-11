Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Mail.ru Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAIL   US5603172082

MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED

(MAIL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11/11 03:55:25 am
19.345 USD   -0.74%
03:37a3Q21 ESG highlights
PU
10/28Mail.Ru Group Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
10/28VK enhances its information security framework
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

3Q21 ESG highlights

11/11/2021 | 03:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • The Group's rebranding into VK announced in early
    October comes as a natural progress of the ecosystem development strategy of the Group, announced in 2020 where the social network VKontakte was positioned as the central element
  • Beyond its expected business related benefits, through rebranding we also seek to ensure the transition to an even deeper internal culture of collaboration, sharing and exchange of ideas, scaling successes internally, avoidance of any duplication of efforts and internal competition in our ultimate goal to create unifying technologies for all people

Remote work regime continues:

  • Given the ongoing pandemic, we extended the remote work regime across all our offices until the end of 2021
  • We encourage our employees to get vaccinated, including through the internal prize program, having reached 40% vaccination level among our staff in Q3

So does the onboarding & training:

  • Onboarding and adaptation for new employees are being provided in a remote format, with the process having been fully automated
  • All trainings have been done remotely since March 2020, with 2,900+ employees having completed trainings so far in 2021
  • Each employee can complete a competency evaluation, according to the results of which the LXP will automatically generate a learning track - sort and load suitable learning materials
  • In the meantime, peer-2-peerlearning access stimulates knowledge sharing and growth in hard as well as soft skills
  • We rebranded our internal training platform into Study (former WORK) and added new courses on hard and soft skills
  • Catalog includes 25 topics and 20 competencies, with interactive recommendations
  • Study provides visualization of progress around set development goals and materials studied
  • There are already 200+ units of content across multiple different formats (feeds, videos, long reads)
  • Registration for trainings is organized with a choice of dates and a virtual queue for trainings with limited capacity
  • Chat bot is used to track attendance
  • Employees can upload own content, as well as leave comments, ratings and recommendations to colleagues, making the system highly interactive and social

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

mail.ru Group Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 08:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED
03:37a3Q21 ESG highlights
PU
10/28Mail.Ru Group Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
10/28VK enhances its information security framework
PU
10/283Q21 marketing pack
PU
10/28VK further enhances its information security framework
PU
10/28Q3 2021 IFRS results
PU
10/27Mail.ru Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
10/22MAIL RU : SkillFactory joins Skillbox Holding Limited
PU
10/21MAIL RU : merges media projects and Pulse recommendation service into content platform
PU
10/15PJSC SBERBANK : Russia's Sber buys games.ru domain for $1mn
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 128 B 1 793 M 1 793 M
Net income 2021 -3 390 M -47,6 M -47,6 M
Net Debt 2021 11 857 M 166 M 166 M
P/E ratio 2021 -50,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 314 B 4 407 M 4 407 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 6 334
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mail.ru Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 387,83 RUB
Average target price 2 374,95 RUB
Spread / Average Target 71,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Charles Perrins Hammond Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer
Dmitry Grishin Non-Executive Chairman
Denis Anikin Chief Information Officer
Igor Yermakov Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Alexey Milevskiy Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED-25.89%4 407
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-24.72%16 923
DENTSU GROUP INC.39.15%10 475
ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED-19.09%649
ECHOMARKETING CO.,LTD.-43.00%487
NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.-1.61%301