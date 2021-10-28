3Q21 marketing pack

Group delivered 19% YoY revenue growth in Q3, with acceleration vs +17% YoY in Q2

Online advertising revenue continued to see strong performance (+28% YoY to RUB 12.2bn), with VKontakte being the largest component. Advertising trends were particularly strong across performance formats, in-stream video and the SMB segment

MMO Games revenue was largely unchanged YoY (-0.8% to RUB 8.8bn) due to no major new internal games launches and no significant studio acquisitions YTD

Community IVAS revenue returned to growth (~6% YoY to RUB 4.5bn)

Education Technology services continued to demonstrate solid revenue growth (+56% YoY to RUB 2.5bn)

Other revenue growth was strong (+75% to RUB2.3bn), supported by solid performance of B2B