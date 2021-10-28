Log in
    MAIL   US5603172082

MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED

(MAIL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/27 11:35:11 am
21.86 USD   +0.83%
VK enhances its information security framework
PU
3Q21 marketing pack
PU
VK further enhances its information security framework
PU
3Q21 marketing pack

10/28/2021 | 02:14am EDT
Quarterly presentation

Q3 2021

Table of contents

2

Rebranding……………………………………………………………………………………………..

3

Overview………………………………………………………………………………………………..

4

Financial & segmental highlights…………………………………………………………….

5

Guidance………………………………………………………………………………………………..

12

Advertising……………………………………………………………………………………………..

14

VKontakte…………………………………………………………………………………..………….

17

Odnoklassniki……………………………………………………………………………..………….

23

MY.GAMES……………………………………………………………………………………………..

27

EdTech……………………………………………………………………………………….…………..

32

Youla………………………………………………………………………………………….…………..

34

O2O JV……………………………………………………………………………………….…………..

38

FoodTech………………………………………………………………………………………………..

49

Mobility……………………………………………………………………………………..…………..

45

AliExpress Russia………………………………………………………………………..…………..

47

Leverage………………………………………………………………………………………….……..

50

Headcount……………………………………………………………………………………………..

51

Shareholder structure……………………………………………………………..……………..

52

Rebranding of Mail.ru Group into VK

  • On 12th October we announced the company rebranding from Mail.ru
    Group into VK
  • The rebranding came as a natural progress of the ecosystem development strategy announced in 2020 where the social network VKontakte was positioned as the central element
  • We see clear positive effects the "VK" brand has on awareness and usage, which we want to scale across the Group
  • The rebranding also seeks to maximise association of our nearly 200 products with the broader Group
  • Through rebranding, we also seek to ensure the transition to an even deeper internal culture of collaboration, sharing and exchange of ideas in our ultimate goal to create unifying technologies for all people
  • The rebranding does not impact the operational structure of the business, accounting or presentation of our results

3

* Project of MY.GAMES dedicated to the Russia/CIS market and VK's social networking games in particular

Next steps

1

Legal entity and

ticker change

2

Redesign & new

launches

VK Video (done!)

VK Advertising

VK Music

VK Devices

VK Games *

Q3 2021 performance snapshot

Revenue, RUB bn

+19%

30.4

25.6

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

EBITDA, RUB bn

Group delivered 19% YoY revenue growth in Q3, with acceleration vs +17% YoY in Q2

Online advertising revenue continued to see strong performance (+28% YoY to RUB 12.2bn), with VKontakte being the largest component. Advertising trends were particularly strong across performance formats, in-stream video and the SMB segment

MMO Games revenue was largely unchanged YoY (-0.8% to RUB 8.8bn) due to no major new internal games launches and no significant studio acquisitions YTD

Community IVAS revenue returned to growth (~6% YoY to RUB 4.5bn)

Education Technology services continued to demonstrate solid revenue growth (+56% YoY to RUB 2.5bn)

Other revenue growth was strong (+75% to RUB2.3bn), supported by solid performance of B2B

25.7%

27.7%

+28%

8.4

6.6

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

services

Group EBITDA saw 28% YoY growth, with EBITDA margin improvement of 2pp YoY (to 27.7%) due

to higher YoY margin delivered across Communications and Social (+3pp), Games (+4pp) and New Initiatives (48pp) segments

4

Source: Group Aggregate Segment Financial Information

Financial & segmental highlights

Disclaimer

mail.ru Group Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 06:10:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
