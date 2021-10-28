3Q21 marketing pack

On 12th October we announced the company rebranding from Mail.ru
Group into VK
The rebranding came as a natural progress of theecosystem development strategy announced in 2020 where the social network VKontakte was positioned as the central element
We see clear positive effects the "VK" brand has on awareness and usage, which we want to scale across the Group
The rebranding also seeks tomaximise association of our nearly 200 products with the broader Group
Through rebranding, we also seek to ensure the transition to an evendeeper internal culture of collaboration, sharing and exchange of ideas in our ultimate goal to create unifying technologies for all people
The rebranding does not impact the operational structure of the business, accounting or presentation of our results
* Project of MY.GAMES dedicated to the Russia/CIS market and VK's social networking games in particular
Next steps
Legal entity and
ticker change
Redesign & new
launches
VK Video (done!)
VK Advertising
VK Music
VK Devices
VK Games *
Q3 2021 performance snapshot
Revenue, RUB bn
+19%
•
30.4
•
25.6
•
•
•
Q3 2020
Q3 2021
EBITDA, RUB bn
•
Group delivered 19% YoY revenue growth in Q3, with acceleration vs +17% YoY in Q2
Online advertising revenue continued to see strong performance (+28% YoY to RUB 12.2bn), with VKontakte being the largest component. Advertising trends were particularly strong across performance formats, in-stream video and the SMB segment
MMO Games revenue was largely unchanged YoY (-0.8% to RUB 8.8bn) due to no major new internal games launches and no significant studio acquisitions YTD
Community IVAS revenue returned to growth (~6% YoY to RUB 4.5bn)
Education Technology services continued to demonstrate solid revenue growth (+56% YoY to RUB 2.5bn)
Other revenue growth was strong (+75% to RUB2.3bn), supported by solid performance of B2B
25.7%
27.7%
+28%
8.4
•
6.6
Q3 2020
Q3 2021
services
Group EBITDA saw 28% YoY growth, with EBITDA margin improvement of 2pp YoY (to 27.7%) due
to higher YoY margin delivered across Communications and Social (+3pp), Games (+4pp) and New Initiatives (48pp) segments
4
Source: Group Aggregate Segment Financial Information
Financial & segmental highlights
