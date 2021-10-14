Log in
    MAIL   US5603172082

MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED

(MAIL)
Mail ru : AliExpress Russia H1 FY2022 business results

10/14/2021 | 09:52am EDT
H1 FY2022

(April - September 2021) business results

Strong growth in GMV and orders with focus on local segment; ACV1 and AOV increase due to local share growth and cross-border order consolidation

AliExpress total GMV2

AliExpress total orders

Billion RUB, H1 FY2022 and H1 FY2021

Million orders, H1 FY2022 and H1 FY2021

36%

16%

133,3

139,3

119,8

97,7

H1 FY2021

H1 FY2022

  • Local segment GMV accounted for >1/3 of total GMV during H1 FY2022
  • Local marketplace GMV3 grew +126% y-o-y
  • AliExpress ACV and AOV increase reflecting growing share of local segment in total GMV and improvement of logistics for cross-border

1 ACV - average customer value (GMV per active buyer) 2 not including services

3 GMV of local sellers

H1 FY2021

H1 FY2022

  • Local marketplace orders grew ~5,5 times y-o-y outpacing GMV growth
  • Daily volume of local orders in September 2021 reached 100k orders
  • AOV across all segments (local and cross-border) increases following growing share of local segment (with higher AOV compared to cross- border) and also supported by order consolidation

Local segment supported by conversion of buyers into buying local goods and expansion of local seller base and assortment

Cross-border

AliExpress total buyers1

AliExpress seller base

sellers

Russian

Million buyers, as of end of H1 FY2022 and FY2021

Thousand sellers, H1 FY2022 and H1 FY2021

sellers

6%

62%

y-o-y

growth

27,9

350,6

26,2

216,9

189,1

275,0+45%

31.03.2021

30.09.2021

  • AliExpress focus in on converting large cross-border buyer base into buying local goods
  • Number of active buyers buying local goods increased by 114% y-o-y

75,6

+172%

27,8

30.09.2020

30.09.2021

  • AliExpress has the largest assortment on the marker (177,1 mln SPU)
  • Local sellers assortment grew by 230% to 11,7 mln SPU

1 active buyers (made at least 1 purchase in the last 12 months)

AliExpress local segment moves towards more balanced category structure with accelerated growth of higher frequency categories

AliExpress local orders by largest categories

y-o-y

+XX%

growth

Million orders, H1 FY2022

+563%

+135%

+177%

+178%

+73%

+158%

+7077%

+70%

2,0

1,5

1,3

1,3

1,2

1,2

1,0

0,9

Home & Garden Phones & Telecom

Beauty &

Tools

Consumer

Automobiles,

Food

Home Appliances

Health

Electronic

Parts &

s

Accessories

Key business highlights

Logistics

Localization

Social e-commerce

  • First fulfillment center (55,000 sqm) was opened in the Moscow region in August. By the end of 2021 AER plans to start building centers in at least 4 additional regions of Russia with a total additional space of 200,000+ sqm
  • Local sellers can now also drop off parcels in 8,000 Russian Post offices and 165 Russia Post's regional sorting centres
  • 60 co-branded stores and pick-up points were launched with Svyaznoy since beginning of financial year
  • Local app launched and proved highly successful with the Russian buyers: topping Russian Google Play and Apple Store; showing better cohort performance (both retention and frequency) compared to global app; as well as higher time spent in app (+20% compared to global app)
  • Loyalty program with a cashback was launched, with customers able to use collected points to pay for future purchases (10-50% of purchase cost can be paid by points)
  • A new instrument based on machine learning was launched for local sellers, which helps categorize goods automatically
  • Customer and seller support service was internalized, with own support center launched in Nizhny Novgorod
  • Social e-commerce GMV accounts for ~6% of total AliExpress GMV (including VK and OK mechanics and affiliate program in social networks)
  • GMV generated by livestreams is ~1,2 bn RUB (~1% of total AliExpress GMV)

Disclaimer

mail.ru Group Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 13:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
