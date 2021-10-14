Mail ru : AliExpress Russia H1 FY2022 business results
10/14/2021 | 09:52am EDT
H1 FY2022
(April - September 2021) business results
Strong growth in GMV and orders with focus on local segment; ACV1 and AOV increase due to local share growth and cross-border order consolidation
AliExpress total GMV2
AliExpress total orders
Billion RUB, H1 FY2022 and H1 FY2021
Million orders, H1 FY2022 and H1 FY2021
36%
16%
133,3
139,3
119,8
97,7
H1 FY2021
H1 FY2022
Local segment GMV accounted for >1/3 of total GMV during H1 FY2022
Local marketplace GMV3 grew +126% y-o-y
AliExpress ACV and AOV increase reflecting growing share of local segment in total GMV and improvement of logistics for cross-border
1 ACV - average customer value (GMV per active buyer) 2 not including services
3 GMV of local sellers
H1 FY2021
H1 FY2022
Local marketplace orders grew ~5,5 times y-o-y outpacing GMV growth
Daily volume of local orders in September 2021 reached 100k orders
AOV across all segments (local and cross-border) increases following growing share of local segment (with higher AOV compared to cross- border) and also supported by order consolidation
Local segment supported by conversion of buyers into buying local goods and expansion of local seller base and assortment
Cross-border
AliExpress total buyers1
AliExpress seller base
sellers
Russian
Million buyers, as of end of H1 FY2022 and FY2021
Thousand sellers, H1 FY2022 and H1 FY2021
sellers
6%
62%
y-o-y
growth
27,9
350,6
26,2
216,9
189,1
275,0+45%
31.03.2021
30.09.2021
AliExpress focus in on converting large cross-border buyer base into buying local goods
Number of active buyers buying local goods increased by 114% y-o-y
75,6
+172%
27,8
30.09.2020
30.09.2021
AliExpress has the largest assortment on the marker (177,1 mln SPU)
Local sellers assortment grew by 230% to 11,7 mln SPU
1 active buyers (made at least 1 purchase in the last 12 months)
AliExpress local segment moves towards more balanced category structure with accelerated growth of higher frequency categories
AliExpress local orders by largest categories
y-o-y
+XX%
growth
Million orders, H1 FY2022
+563%
+135%
+177%
+178%
+73%
+158%
+7077%
+70%
2,0
1,5
1,3
1,3
1,2
1,2
1,0
0,9
Home & Garden Phones & Telecom
Beauty &
Tools
Consumer
Automobiles,
Food
Home Appliances
Health
Electronic
Parts &
s
Accessories
Key business highlights
Logistics
Localization
Social e-commerce
First fulfillment center (55,000 sqm) was opened in the Moscow region in August. By the end of 2021 AER plans to start building centers in at least 4 additional regions of Russia with a total additional space of 200,000+ sqm
Local sellers can now also drop off parcels in 8,000 Russian Post offices and 165 Russia Post's regional sorting centres
60 co-branded stores and pick-up points were launched with Svyaznoy since beginning of financial year
Local app launched and proved highly successful with the Russian buyers: topping Russian Google Play and Apple Store; showing better cohort performance (both retention and frequency) compared to global app; as well as higher time spent in app (+20% compared to global app)
Loyalty program with a cashback was launched, with customers able to use collected points to pay for future purchases (10-50% of purchase cost can be paid by points)
A new instrument based on machine learning was launched for local sellers, which helps categorize goods automatically
Customer and seller support service was internalized, with own support center launched in Nizhny Novgorod
Social e-commerce GMV accounts for ~6% of total AliExpress GMV (including VK and OK mechanics and affiliate program in social networks)
GMV generated by livestreams is ~1,2 bn RUB (~1% of total AliExpress GMV)
