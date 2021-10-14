Mail ru : AliExpress Russia H1 FY2022 business results

First fulfillment center (55,000 sqm) was opened in the Moscow region in August. By the end of 2021 AER plans to start building centers in at least 4 additional regions of Russia with a total additional space of 200,000+ sqm

Local sellers can now also drop off parcels in 8,000 Russian Post offices and 165 Russia Post's regional sorting centres

60 co-branded stores and pick-up points were launched with Svyaznoy since beginning of financial year

Local app launched and proved highly successful with the Russian buyers: topping Russian Google Play and Apple Store; showing better cohort performance (both retention and frequency) compared to global app; as well as higher time spent in app (+20% compared to global app)

Loyalty program with a cashback was launched, with customers able to use collected points to pay for future purchases (10-50% of purchase cost can be paid by points)

A new instrument based on machine learning was launched for local sellers, which helps categorize goods automatically

Customer and seller support service was internalized, with own support center launched in Nizhny Novgorod

Social e-commerce GMV accounts for ~6% of total AliExpress GMV (including VK and OK mechanics and affiliate program in social networks)