Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mail.ru Group Limited    MAIL

MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED

(MAIL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mail ru : Google and MY.GAMES Venture Capital Launch EMEA Accelerator Programme for Video Game Developers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 04:11am EST

Call for Submissions Opens; Developers to submit applications by 8 January 2021

Google and international gaming brand MY.GAMES (part of Mail.ru Group) today announced a joint accelerator programme, titled Game Drive, for promising mobile game studios and projects.

Until Friday 8 January 2021 developers have to submit proposals for consideration. From those submissions, the most promising projects will be selected by a panel of Google and MY.GAMES experts with the aim to consult them in developing their projects further and scaling them globally. Successful applicants will be invited to an online Demo Day with key stakeholders from MY.GAMES and Google on 28 January 2021 where developers will receive detailed feedback on their projects, in English.

Support will include but not limited to:

  • Expert assessment of a project and analysis of its business potential
  • Consulting and recommendations for product improvement
  • Networking and access to the MY.GAMES ecosystem and the company's internal training projects
  • Google experts' evaluation of the project in order to bring it to the international markets.
  • Opportunity to be considered for investments by MY.GAMES

Initially, the accelerator programme is open to studios across Western Europe, Russia and the CIS region, Turkey, Israel, the Middle East, and Africa. To submit a project and to read the terms and conditions, developers should head to https://mgvc.com/gamedrive.

The Game Drive marks the first collaboration project between Google and MY.GAMES. Throughout 2021, both parties will consider to expand the scope of Game Drive to more territories and work on further initiatives aimed at different types of game developers.

'Mobile game development is an extremely competitive market and an idea alone is often not enough to acquire users,' commented Ilya Karpinsky, MGVC Managing Director, MY.GAMES CSO. 'By launching this accelerator and building a partnership with Google, we hope to provide an unprecedented program for mobile game developers across Europe by providing support and expertise from two of the largest players in the market. This is the first stage of our partnership and we hope to announce more initiatives in the future.'

Meir Brand, VP EMEA Emerging Markets, Google: 'There's huge creativity in the fast-growing gaming industry. We hope that this accelerator programme with MY.GAMES Venture Capital will support talented and promising app developers in Russia and other countries, helping them to grow and go global, while continuing working from their home countries.'

Disclaimer

mail.ru Group Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 09:10:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED
04:11aMAIL RU : Google and MY.GAMES Venture Capital Launch EMEA Accelerator Programme ..
PU
11/16MAIL RU : MY.GAMES launches its own cloud gaming service in beta stage
PU
11/02MAIL RU : sells MAPS.ME
PU
10/30Prosus Launches $5 Billion Buyback in Bid to Close Tencent Value Gap -- Updat..
DJ
10/26MAIL RU : Sands Capital selling 1.6% in Mail.ru via ABB - Ifx
RE
10/26WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : US companies under China sanctions, Many acquisitio..
10/26MAIL RU : 3Q20 marketing pack
PU
10/26MAIL RU : Q3 2020 IFRS results
PU
10/26MAIL RU : Russia's Mail.ru Q3 revenue jumps 19.9% helped by gaming
RE
10/26MAIL RU : Unaudited IFRS results for Q3 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 102 B 1 344 M 1 344 M
Net income 2020 5 821 M 76,3 M 76,3 M
Net Debt 2020 17 953 M 235 M 235 M
P/E ratio 2020 82,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 485 B 6 379 M 6 359 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,91x
EV / Sales 2021 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 6 334
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mail.ru Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2 600,55 RUB
Last Close Price 2 151,25 RUB
Spread / Highest target 69,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Charles Perrins Hammond Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer
Dmitry Grishin Chairman
Vladimir Gabrielyan Director, Chief Technology Officer & VP
Denis Anikin Chief Information Officer
Mark Remon Sorour Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED26.91%6 379
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED54.82%732 548
NETFLIX, INC.48.54%211 664
PROSUS N.V.45.05%169 931
NASPERS LIMITED34.37%87 600
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.64.39%86 795
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group