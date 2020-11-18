Mail ru : Google and MY.GAMES Venture Capital Launch EMEA Accelerator Programme for Video Game Developers

Call for Submissions Opens; Developers to submit applications by 8 January 2021

Google and international gaming brand MY.GAMES (part of Mail.ru Group) today announced a joint accelerator programme, titled Game Drive, for promising mobile game studios and projects.

Until Friday 8 January 2021 developers have to submit proposals for consideration. From those submissions, the most promising projects will be selected by a panel of Google and MY.GAMES experts with the aim to consult them in developing their projects further and scaling them globally. Successful applicants will be invited to an online Demo Day with key stakeholders from MY.GAMES and Google on 28 January 2021 where developers will receive detailed feedback on their projects, in English.

Support will include but not limited to:

Expert assessment of a project and analysis of its business potential

Consulting and recommendations for product improvement

Networking and access to the MY.GAMES ecosystem and the company's internal training projects

Google experts' evaluation of the project in order to bring it to the international markets.

Opportunity to be considered for investments by MY.GAMES

Initially, the accelerator programme is open to studios across Western Europe, Russia and the CIS region, Turkey, Israel, the Middle East, and Africa. To submit a project and to read the terms and conditions, developers should head to https://mgvc.com/gamedrive.

The Game Drive marks the first collaboration project between Google and MY.GAMES. Throughout 2021, both parties will consider to expand the scope of Game Drive to more territories and work on further initiatives aimed at different types of game developers.

'Mobile game development is an extremely competitive market and an idea alone is often not enough to acquire users,' commented Ilya Karpinsky, MGVC Managing Director, MY.GAMES CSO. 'By launching this accelerator and building a partnership with Google, we hope to provide an unprecedented program for mobile game developers across Europe by providing support and expertise from two of the largest players in the market. This is the first stage of our partnership and we hope to announce more initiatives in the future.'

Meir Brand, VP EMEA Emerging Markets, Google: 'There's huge creativity in the fast-growing gaming industry. We hope that this accelerator programme with MY.GAMES Venture Capital will support talented and promising app developers in Russia and other countries, helping them to grow and go global, while continuing working from their home countries.'