MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED

(MAIL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 10/26 04:04:07 am
29.475 USD   +1.11%
03:48aMAIL RU : Russia's Mail.ru Q3 revenue jumps 19.9% helped by gaming
RE
03:10aMAIL RU : Unaudited IFRS results for Q3 2020
PU
10/21MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
Mail ru : Russia's Mail.ru Q3 revenue jumps 19.9% helped by gaming

10/26/2020 | 03:48am EDT

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Russian internet group Mail.ru on Monday reported a 19.9% rise in third-quarter revenue as lockdowns boosted gaming though growth slowed from the second quarter as restrictions eased.

Mail.ru, which owns the popular Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki social networking websites, generates the bulk of its revenue from advertising and games.

The London-listed company reported total revenue of 26.37 billion roubles ($344.90 million). Gaming revenue jumped 33.8%, easing from a rise of 47.7% in the second quarter. Net profit fell 19.5% year-on-year to 2.84 billion roubles.

Mail.ru expects gaming revenue to grow by about 30% in 2020, as it expands the segment.

Earlier this month, its My.Games unit agreed to take a controlling stake in Russian game developer Deus Craft for up to $49.1 million.

Mail.ru said consolidation of Deus Craft had contributed to the growth in gaming revenue. Excluding Deus Craft's contribution, total revenue rose by 16.2% to 25.55 billion roubles.

Advertising revenue increased 5% year-on-year with activity gradually recovering in the third quarter, it said.

The company expects 2020 revenue to reach 103 billion roubles, within the range it forecasted prior to the pandemic.

($1 = 76.4562 roubles) (Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina and Olga Vyshnevska; editing by Jason Neely, Kirsten Donovan)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 29.15 Delayed Quote.30.72%
YANDEX 1.93% 59.12 Delayed Quote.35.94%
Financials
Sales 2020 102 B 1 331 M 1 331 M
Net income 2020 800 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
Net Debt 2020 18 135 M 237 M 237 M
P/E ratio 2020 96,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 484 B 6 355 M 6 328 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,93x
EV / Sales 2021 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 6 334
Free-Float 93,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2 491,89 RUB
Last Close Price 2 218,34 RUB
Spread / Highest target 64,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Charles Perrins Hammond Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer
Dmitry Grishin Chairman
Vladimir Gabrielyan Director, Chief Technology Officer & VP
Denis Anikin Chief Information Officer
Mark Remon Sorour Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED30.72%6 355
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED49.49%689 290
NETFLIX, INC.50.90%215 720
PROSUS N.V.19.34%153 026
NASPERS LIMITED31.52%79 520
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.23.57%64 409
