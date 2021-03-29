Mail ru : Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) Shareholding

Mail.ru Group Limited (LSE: MAIL, hereinafter referred as the 'Company' or the 'Group') announces that it was notified that on 25 March 2021 Sang Hun Kim, Independent Director of the Company and PDMR, acquired 10,000 Global Depositary Receipts ('GDRs') representing the Company's ordinary shares admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange (ISIN US5603172082, Common Code: 055222126) under the Company's 2015 Restricted Stock Unit Plan.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of a transaction by PDMR:

1. Details of PDMR/PCA a) Name Sang Hun Kim. b) Position / status Independent Director. c) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification. 2. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Global Depositary Receipts representing the Company's ordinary shares. b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 10,000 Regulation S Global Depositary Receipts (ISIN: US5603172082, Common Code: 055222126) under the Company's 2015 Restricted Stock Unit Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil consideration 10,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price N.A. e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-25UTC. f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue.



