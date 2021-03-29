Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Mail.ru Group Limited    MAIL

MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED

(MAIL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mail ru : Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) Shareholding

03/29/2021 | 02:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mail.ru Group Limited (LSE: MAIL, hereinafter referred as the 'Company' or the 'Group') announces that it was notified that on 25 March 2021 Sang Hun Kim, Independent Director of the Company and PDMR, acquired 10,000 Global Depositary Receipts ('GDRs') representing the Company's ordinary shares admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange (ISIN US5603172082, Common Code: 055222126) under the Company's 2015 Restricted Stock Unit Plan.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of a transaction by PDMR:

1.

Details of PDMR/PCA

a)

Name

Sang Hun Kim.

b)

Position / status

Independent Director.

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification.

2.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Global Depositary Receipts representing the Company's ordinary shares.

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 10,000 Regulation S Global Depositary Receipts (ISIN: US5603172082, Common Code: 055222126) under the Company's 2015 Restricted Stock Unit Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil consideration

10,000

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

N.A.

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-03-25UTC.

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue.


For Further Information Please Contact:

Investors
Tatiana Volochkovich
Phone: +7 495 725 6357 extension: 3434
Mobile: +7 905 594 6604
E-mail: t.volochkovich@corp.mail.ru

Press
Sergei Luchin
Mobile: +7 (915) 223-35-71
E-mail: s.luchin@corp.mail.ru

Disclaimer

mail.ru Group Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 06:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED
02:08aMAIL RU  : Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) S..
PU
03/24MAIL RU  : My.games to hold online UI/UX summit on the big deal platform
PU
03/16MAIL RU  : Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) S..
PU
03/16MAIL RU  : Apple pledges to pre-install Russian applications
AQ
03/12RUSSIAN IT COMPANIES GO INTO FINTECH : Forbes
AQ
03/09MAIL RU  : Russia's internet major Mail.ru ups revenues by 26% y/y in 4Q20
AQ
03/08MAIL RU  : VK Business, Mail.ru Group open early access to Multimarket — a..
PU
03/04MAIL RU  : Slumps to Loss in 2020 Amid COVID-19
MT
03/04MAIL RU  : Earnings Flash (MAIL.L) MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED Reports FY20 Revenue RU..
MT
03/04MAIL RU  : Earnings Flash (MAIL.L) MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED Reports Q4 Revenue RUB1..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 129 B 1 702 M 1 702 M
Net income 2021 41,0 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
Net cash 2021 1 770 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 389 B 5 130 M 5 126 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,00x
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 6 334
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mail.ru Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2 674,74 RUB
Last Close Price 1 723,12 RUB
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 55,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthew Charles Perrins Hammond Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer
Dmitry Grishin Chairman
Vladimir Gabrielyan Director, Chief Technology Officer & VP
Denis Anikin Chief Information Officer
Alexey Milevskiy Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED-13.50%5 592
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED9.93%770 150
NETFLIX, INC.-6.04%230 416
PROSUS N.V.6.97%181 426
AIRBNB, INC.18.80%125 833
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.27%111 843
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ