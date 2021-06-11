Mail ru : Results of AGM and change in personnel

The Annual General Meeting of Mail.ru Group Limited (LSE: MAIL, 'Mail.ru Group' or the 'Company') was held at Office 402, 28th October Street 365, Limassol 3107, Cyprus on Friday, 11th June 2021 at 11.00 a.m.

All resolutions were decided on a poll and all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting were passed by shareholders and GDRs holders. The full text of each resolution is contained in the notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website https://corp.mail.ru/en/investors/management/ (with each resolution number below corresponding to the resolution number in the notice).

Resolutions For Against Total Votes Abstentions 2. To appoint 8 Elected Directors in accordance with Articles 10.2-10.5 of the Company's Articles of Association out of the following candidates: Dmitry Grishin 374,620,729 35,085,618 409,706,347 13,045,791 Dmitry Sergeev 412,823,949 9,892,083 422,716,032 36,106 Vladimir Gabrielyan 417,813,013 4,903,019 422,716,032 36,106 Alexandra Buriko 412,701,524 10,014,508 422,716,032 36,106 Uliana Antonova 413,409,400 9,306,632 422,716,032 36,106 Mark Remon Sorour 412,823,949 9,892,083 422,716,032 36,106 Charles St Leger Searle 382,591,981 40,124,051 422,716,032 36,106 Jaco van der Merwe 381,168,902 41,547,130 422,716,032 36,106

The following individuals have therefore been appointed as the Elected Directors to the board of directors of the Company in accordance with clause 10.5 of the Company's Articles of Association:

Dmitry Grishin (Chairman of the Board)

Dmitry Sergeev

Vladimir Gabrielyan

Alexandra Buriko

Uliana Antonova

Mark Remon Sorour

Charles St Leger Searle

Jaco Van der Merwe

All the details about each member of the Board of directors is available at https://corp.mail.ru/en/investors/management/

This announcement is made pursuant to the requirements of Listing Rules 14.3.6 and 14.3.7. In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6(2), a copy of resolution 2 (as set out in the notice of Annual General Meeting), being the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting not concerning ordinary business, has been submitted today to the Financial Conduct Authority's national storage mechanism. This document will be available for viewing athttps://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A copy of the Annual General Meeting results will be available on the Group's website at https://corp.mail.ru/en/

Following the AGM and appointment of the above directors, the Company also announces the re-appointment of the current independent directors. The Company therefore announces that the following individuals will serve for another two-year term as independent directors:

Jan Buné

Sang Hun Kim

Commenting on the AGM, Dmitry Grishin, Chairman of the Board and Boris Dobrodeev, CEO (Russia) of Mail.Ru Group, said:

'We are pleased to announce the election of the board and the re-appointment of our independent directors. We wish to thank all of our directors for their dedication and service and look forward to continuing to work with both the re-appointed directors and with the new directors.'

For Further Information Please Contact:

Investors

Tatiana Volochkovich

Phone: +7 495 725 6357 extension: 3434

Mobile: +7 905 594 6604

E-mail: t.volochkovich@corp.mail.ru

Press

Sergei Luchin

Mobile: +7 (915) 223-35-71

E-mail: s.luchin@corp.mail.ru