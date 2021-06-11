Mail ru : Results of AGM and change in personnel

The Annual General Meeting of Mail.ru Group Limited (LSE: MAIL, 'Mail.ru Group' or the 'Company') was held at Office 402, 28th October Street 365, Limassol 3107, Cyprus on Friday, 11th June 2021 at 11.00 a.m.
All resolutions were decided on a poll and all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting were passed by shareholders and GDRs holders. The full text of each resolution is contained in the notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website https://corp.mail.ru/en/investors/management/ (with each resolution number below corresponding to the resolution number in the notice).
|
Resolutions
|
For
|
Against
|
Total Votes
|
Abstentions
|
2. To appoint 8 Elected Directors in accordance with Articles 10.2-10.5 of the Company's Articles of Association out of the following candidates:
|
|
|
|
|
Dmitry Grishin
|
374,620,729
|
35,085,618
|
409,706,347
|
13,045,791
|
Dmitry Sergeev
|
412,823,949
|
9,892,083
|
422,716,032
|
36,106
|
Vladimir Gabrielyan
|
417,813,013
|
4,903,019
|
422,716,032
|
36,106
|
Alexandra Buriko
|
412,701,524
|
10,014,508
|
422,716,032
|
36,106
|
Uliana Antonova
|
413,409,400
|
9,306,632
|
422,716,032
|
36,106
|
Mark Remon Sorour
|
412,823,949
|
9,892,083
|
422,716,032
|
36,106
|
Charles St Leger Searle
|
382,591,981
|
40,124,051
|
422,716,032
|
36,106
|
Jaco van der Merwe
|
381,168,902
|
41,547,130
|
422,716,032
|
36,106
The following individuals have therefore been appointed as the Elected Directors to the board of directors of the Company in accordance with clause 10.5 of the Company's Articles of Association:
Dmitry Grishin (Chairman of the Board)
Dmitry Sergeev
Vladimir Gabrielyan
Alexandra Buriko
Uliana Antonova
Mark Remon Sorour
Charles St Leger Searle
Jaco Van der Merwe
All the details about each member of the Board of directors is available at https://corp.mail.ru/en/investors/management/
This announcement is made pursuant to the requirements of Listing Rules 14.3.6 and 14.3.7. In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6(2), a copy of resolution 2 (as set out in the notice of Annual General Meeting), being the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting not concerning ordinary business, has been submitted today to the Financial Conduct Authority's national storage mechanism. This document will be available for viewing athttps://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
A copy of the Annual General Meeting results will be available on the Group's website at https://corp.mail.ru/en/
Following the AGM and appointment of the above directors, the Company also announces the re-appointment of the current independent directors. The Company therefore announces that the following individuals will serve for another two-year term as independent directors:
Jan Buné
Sang Hun Kim
Commenting on the AGM, Dmitry Grishin, Chairman of the Board and Boris Dobrodeev, CEO (Russia) of Mail.Ru Group, said:
'We are pleased to announce the election of the board and the re-appointment of our independent directors. We wish to thank all of our directors for their dedication and service and look forward to continuing to work with both the re-appointed directors and with the new directors.'
For Further Information Please Contact:
Investors
Tatiana Volochkovich
Phone: +7 495 725 6357 extension: 3434
Mobile: +7 905 594 6604
E-mail: t.volochkovich@corp.mail.ru
Press
Sergei Luchin
Mobile: +7 (915) 223-35-71
E-mail: s.luchin@corp.mail.ru
Disclaimer
mail.ru Group Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 16:14:01 UTC.