  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Mail.ru Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAIL   US5603172082

MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED

(MAIL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/11 11:35:03 am
22.76 USD   -1.81%
Mail ru : Results of AGM and change in personnel

06/11/2021 | 12:15pm EDT
The Annual General Meeting of Mail.ru Group Limited (LSE: MAIL, 'Mail.ru Group' or the 'Company') was held at Office 402, 28th October Street 365, Limassol 3107, Cyprus on Friday, 11th June 2021 at 11.00 a.m.

All resolutions were decided on a poll and all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting were passed by shareholders and GDRs holders. The full text of each resolution is contained in the notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website https://corp.mail.ru/en/investors/management/ (with each resolution number below corresponding to the resolution number in the notice).

Resolutions

For

Against

Total Votes

Abstentions

2. To appoint 8 Elected Directors in accordance with Articles 10.2-10.5 of the Company's Articles of Association out of the following candidates:

Dmitry Grishin

374,620,729

35,085,618

409,706,347

13,045,791

Dmitry Sergeev

412,823,949

9,892,083

422,716,032

36,106

Vladimir Gabrielyan

417,813,013

4,903,019

422,716,032

36,106

Alexandra Buriko

412,701,524

10,014,508

422,716,032

36,106

Uliana Antonova

413,409,400

9,306,632

422,716,032

36,106

Mark Remon Sorour

412,823,949

9,892,083

422,716,032

36,106

Charles St Leger Searle

382,591,981

40,124,051

422,716,032

36,106

Jaco van der Merwe

381,168,902

41,547,130

422,716,032

36,106

The following individuals have therefore been appointed as the Elected Directors to the board of directors of the Company in accordance with clause 10.5 of the Company's Articles of Association:

Dmitry Grishin (Chairman of the Board)

Dmitry Sergeev

Vladimir Gabrielyan

Alexandra Buriko

Uliana Antonova

Mark Remon Sorour

Charles St Leger Searle

Jaco Van der Merwe

All the details about each member of the Board of directors is available at https://corp.mail.ru/en/investors/management/

This announcement is made pursuant to the requirements of Listing Rules 14.3.6 and 14.3.7. In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6(2), a copy of resolution 2 (as set out in the notice of Annual General Meeting), being the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting not concerning ordinary business, has been submitted today to the Financial Conduct Authority's national storage mechanism. This document will be available for viewing athttps://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A copy of the Annual General Meeting results will be available on the Group's website at https://corp.mail.ru/en/

Following the AGM and appointment of the above directors, the Company also announces the re-appointment of the current independent directors. The Company therefore announces that the following individuals will serve for another two-year term as independent directors:

Jan Buné

Sang Hun Kim

Commenting on the AGM, Dmitry Grishin, Chairman of the Board and Boris Dobrodeev, CEO (Russia) of Mail.Ru Group, said:

'We are pleased to announce the election of the board and the re-appointment of our independent directors. We wish to thank all of our directors for their dedication and service and look forward to continuing to work with both the re-appointed directors and with the new directors.'

For Further Information Please Contact:

Investors

Tatiana Volochkovich

Phone: +7 495 725 6357 extension: 3434

Mobile: +7 905 594 6604

E-mail: t.volochkovich@corp.mail.ru

Press

Sergei Luchin

Mobile: +7 (915) 223-35-71

E-mail: s.luchin@corp.mail.ru

Disclaimer

mail.ru Group Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 16:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
