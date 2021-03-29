Log in
MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED

(MAIL)
Mail ru : Russia's video games market grew 35% in 2020

03/29/2021 | 10:10am EDT
International video games brand MY.GAMES (part of Mail.ru Group) has reported that the Russian video games market saw annual growth of 35% in 2020 to reach 163.4 bln rubles, which is a 2.5-fold increase in the growth rate seen in 2019 (14% to 121.3 bln rubles).



The mobile games segment grew faster than the others, accounting for 41.1% of the market's volume while in 2019 that share was only 30.4%. PC remains the most popular platform in Russia (50.1%) followed by mobile (41.1%) and consoles (8.8%). Free-to-play is still the leading format for games, accounting for 83.3% of the market, and this share is not dramatically different compared to previous years (83.1% in 2019 and 78.7% in 2018).

Mobile games grew 39% to 67.1 bln rubles in 2020. Among the most popular genres were action, shooters, puzzles, RPGs and simulators (including farming). Strategy games were the only genre to report a decrease in revenue.

The volume of the PC games market increased 34% to reach 81.9 bln rubles (versus a 1% growth in 2019 to 61.3 bln). F2P PC games increased their share by 31% and continue to lead in revenue, reaching 66.4 bln rubles in 2020, while B2P games made far less - only 17.5 bln.

The console market grew 20% to 14.4 bln rubles (while 2019 saw this sector contract by 12% to 11.9 bln rubles). Premium games posted an 18% annual increase to 9.7 bln rubles, while F2P games grew by 27% to 4.65 bln rubles.

Disclaimer

mail.ru Group Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 14:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
