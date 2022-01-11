Log in
VK Company: Changes to the Board of Directors

01/11/2022 | 02:03am EST
VK Company (VKCO)
VK Company: Changes to the Board of Directors

11-Jan-2022 / 10:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 11 January, 2022         

 

VK COMPANY LIMITED

Changes to the Board of Directors

 

VK Company Limited (LSE, MOEX: VKCO, hereinafter referred as "VK" or "the Company"), one of the largest Internet companies in the Russian-speaking Internet market, announces changes to the Board of Directors of the Company.

 

Following the changes in the shareholder structure of MF Technologies ("MFT"), Anton Ustinov, Chairman of the Management Board of SOGAZ JSC, and Dmitry Chudakov, Head of Legal Department at Gazprom-Media Holding, were nominated by MFT and appointed as new Directors to the Board of the Company, replacing Vladimir Gabrielyan, First Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Russia) of VK, and Dmitry Sergeev, Co-CEO of AliExpress Russia JV.

 

Further information on VK's board members can be accessed at: https://vk.company/en/investors/corpgov/

 

For further information please contact:

 

Investors

Tatiana Volochkovich
Phone: +7 495 725 6357 extension: 3434
Mobile: +7 905 594 6604
E-mail: t.volochkovich@vk.team

 

Press

Sergei Luchin
Mobile: +7 (915) 223 35 71
E-mail: s.luchin@vk.team 

 

 

About VK

VK develops the ecosystem helping millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use the ecosystem services.

 

The ecosystem enables people to keep in touch (using social networks OK and VKontakte, messaging apps and email service), play video games (via MY.GAMES), get and offer items and services, browse jobs and hire talent (via Youla and VK Jobs), order food and grocery delivery (via Delivery Club, Samokat and Local Kitchen), get a ride (with Citymobil and Citydrive), master new skills (at GeekBrains, Skillbox and other educational services), buy and sell at AliExpress Russia and fulfill other needs.

 

The VK ecosystem features a number of shared elements bringing the services together. Users can sign in to different services with a single VK ID account, pay and earn cash back with the VK Pay platform, get discounts and deals with VK Combo, access their favorite services via the VK Mini Apps platform - and the Marusya voice assistant can help with any task.

 

The company offers enterprises to employ its dynamic ecosystem to digitize their business processes, providing a range of solutions from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.

 
ISIN: US5603172082
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: VKCO
LEI Code: 2138009IXUP41SPL5B50
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 135649
EQS News ID: 1266893

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1266893&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
