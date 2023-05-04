Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Mailpac Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAILPAC   JME201900235

MAILPAC GROUP LIMITED

(MAILPAC)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-02
2.090 JMD    0.00%
Mailpac : MAILPAC) Considers Dividend

05/04/2023 | 10:23am EDT
Mailpac Group Limited (MAILPAC) has advised that it's Board will convene a meeting on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, to consider a dividend proposal.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mailpac Group Ltd. published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 14:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 687 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
Net income 2022 308 M 2,00 M 2,00 M
Net cash 2022 163 M 1,06 M 1,06 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 703 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,50x
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 94
Free-Float -
Chart MAILPAC GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mailpac Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William Craig Independent Non-Executive Director
Tracy-Ann Spence Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen A. Greig Secretary
