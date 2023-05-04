|
Mailpac : MAILPAC) Considers Dividend
Mailpac Group Limited (MAILPAC) has advised that it's Board will convene a meeting on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, to consider a dividend proposal.
Disclaimer
Mailpac Group Ltd. published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 14:22:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about MAILPAC GROUP LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
1 687 M
10,9 M
10,9 M
|Net income 2022
|
308 M
2,00 M
2,00 M
|Net cash 2022
|
163 M
1,06 M
1,06 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|17,0x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
4 703 M
30,5 M
30,5 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|4,50x
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,69x
|Nbr of Employees
|94
|Free-Float
|-
|
|Chart MAILPAC GROUP LIMITED
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution