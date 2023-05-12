Advanced search
    MAILPAC   JME201900235

MAILPAC GROUP LIMITED

(MAILPAC)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-10
1.920 JMD   +0.52%
Mailpac : MAILPAC) Unaudited Financial Statements for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

05/12/2023 | 10:27am EDT
Mailpac Group Limited has released its Unaudited Financial Statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and the report can be viewed via the following link: Mailpac Group Limited - Q1 2023 Report for JSE

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mailpac Group Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 14:26:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 687 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
Net income 2022 308 M 2,02 M 2,02 M
Net cash 2022 163 M 1,07 M 1,07 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 320 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,50x
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 94
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William Craig Independent Non-Executive Director
Tracy-Ann Spence Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen A. Greig Secretary
