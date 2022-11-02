Mailpac : MGL) – Approval Of Resolutions At AGM Held On November 1, 2022

Mailpac Group Limited (MGL) has advised that at its 2nd Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the following resolutions were unanimously approved by the shareholders:

1. "That the Directors' Report, the Auditor's Report and the Statements of Account for the year ended 31 December 2021 be and are hereby received and adopted."

2. "THAT the interim dividends per stock unit of $0.06 paid on March 15, 2021 and $0.05 paid on June 15, 2021 by the Company, be a and are hereby ratified and declared as final on the recommendation of the Directors and that no further dividends be paid in respect to the year under review."

3. a) "THAT retiring Director Mr. Garth Pearce being eligible for re-appointment be and is hereby re-elected a Director of the Company."

b) THAT retiring Director Mr. Khary Robinson being eligible for re-appointment be and is hereby re-elected a Director of the Company."

c) THAT retiring Director Ms. Tracy-Ann Spence being eligible for re-appointment be and is hereby re-elected a Director of the Company."

d) THAT retiring Director Mr. William Craig being eligible for re-appointment be and is hereby re-elected a Director of the Company."

e) THAT retiring Director Mr. Mark Gonzales being eligible for re-appointment be and is hereby re-elected a Director of the Company."

4. "That the Directors be and are hereby authorized to fix their remuneration for the ensuing year."

5. "THAT the remuneration of the Auditors, Crichton Mullings & Associates, who have signified their willingness to continue in office, be such as may be agreed between the Directors of the Company and the Auditors."