Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Mailpac Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAILPAC   JME201900235

MAILPAC GROUP LIMITED

(MAILPAC)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-31
2.100 JMD   -2.33%
10/04Mailpac : MAILPAC) – Notice Of Annual General Meeting
PU
08/12Mailpac : MAILPAC) Unaudited Financial Statements for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
PU
08/12Mailpac Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mailpac : MGL) – Approval Of Resolutions At AGM Held On November 1, 2022

11/02/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mailpac Group Limited (MGL) has advised that at its 2nd Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the following resolutions were unanimously approved by the shareholders:

1. "That the Directors' Report, the Auditor's Report and the Statements of Account for the year ended 31 December 2021 be and are hereby received and adopted."

2. "THAT the interim dividends per stock unit of $0.06 paid on March 15, 2021 and $0.05 paid on June 15, 2021 by the Company, be a and are hereby ratified and declared as final on the recommendation of the Directors and that no further dividends be paid in respect to the year under review."

3. a) "THAT retiring Director Mr. Garth Pearce being eligible for re-appointment be and is hereby re-elected a Director of the Company."

b) THAT retiring Director Mr. Khary Robinson being eligible for re-appointment be and is hereby re-elected a Director of the Company."

c) THAT retiring Director Ms. Tracy-Ann Spence being eligible for re-appointment be and is hereby re-elected a Director of the Company."

d) THAT retiring Director Mr. William Craig being eligible for re-appointment be and is hereby re-elected a Director of the Company."

e) THAT retiring Director Mr. Mark Gonzales being eligible for re-appointment be and is hereby re-elected a Director of the Company."

4. "That the Directors be and are hereby authorized to fix their remuneration for the ensuing year."

5. "THAT the remuneration of the Auditors, Crichton Mullings & Associates, who have signified their willingness to continue in office, be such as may be agreed between the Directors of the Company and the Auditors."

Disclaimer

Mailpac Group Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 19:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAILPAC GROUP LIMITED
10/04Mailpac : MAILPAC) – Notice Of Annual General Meeting
PU
08/12Mailpac : MAILPAC) Unaudited Financial Statements for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 20..
PU
08/12Mailpac Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months En..
CI
07/01Mailpac : MAILPAC) Declares Dividend
PU
06/22Mailpac : MAILPAC) Considers Dividend
PU
05/11Mailpac Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 820 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
Net income 2021 398 M 2,63 M 2,63 M
Net cash 2021 315 M 2,08 M 2,08 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,8x
Yield 2021 2,38%
Capitalization 4 725 M 31,0 M 31,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,00x
EV / Sales 2021 4,50x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float -
Chart MAILPAC GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mailpac Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William Craig Independent Non-Executive Director
Tracy-Ann Spence Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen A. Greig Secretary