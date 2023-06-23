- June 23, 2023
- 9:11 am
Mailpac Group Limited updated Corporate Governance Code was reviewed and approved by its Board of Directors on June 22, 2023.
We have attached for reference a copy of the Corporate Governance Code below:
Board Charter- Mailpac Group LimitedDownload
TOR Corp Gov & Remun Committee - Mailpac Group LimitedDownload
TOR Audit Committee Mailpac Group LimitedDownload
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Mailpac Group Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2023 14:21:08 UTC.