    MEEG   JME201700023

MAIN EVENT ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(MEEG)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-06-12
14.90 JMD   +1.71%
05:39pMain Event Entertainment : MEEG) Unaudited Results, Q2 – Six Months Ended April 30, 2023
PU
04/14Main Event Entertainment : MEEG) Annual Report 2022
PU
03/16Main Event Entertainment Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended January 31, 2023
CI
Main Event Entertainment : MEEG) Unaudited Results, Q2 – Six Months Ended April 30, 2023

06/14/2023 | 05:39pm EDT
Attachments

Disclaimer

Main Event Entertainment Group Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 21:38:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 549 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
Net income 2022 151 M 0,98 M 0,98 M
Net cash 2022 152 M 0,99 M 0,99 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 470 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MAIN EVENT ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Main Event Entertainment Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Solomon O. Sharpe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gregory-Paul Campbell Finance Manager
Ian Blair Chairman
Richard Bair Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Donna R. Waithe Executive Director & Director-Human Resource
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAIN EVENT ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED65.74%29
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA24.64%19 942
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.16.92%19 028
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.19.78%15 522
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.132.57%15 047
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.7.93%13 989
