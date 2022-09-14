Main Event Entertainment : MEEG) Unaudited Results, Q3 – Nine Months Ended July 31, 2022
MEEG has released its third quarter results which can be viewed at the following link:
Disclaimer
Main Event Entertainment Group Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 21:29:02 UTC.
Sales 2021
758 M
-
-
Net income 2021
16,1 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
36,6 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
74,4x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
1 710 M
11,3 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
0,97x
EV / Sales 2021
1,53x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
99,0%
