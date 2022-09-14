Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Main Event Entertainment Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEEG   JME201700023

MAIN EVENT ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(MEEG)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-12
5.700 JMD   +3.26%
05:30pMAIN EVENT ENTERTAINMENT : MEEG) Unaudited Results, Q3 – Nine Months Ended July 31, 2022
PU
06/14MAIN EVENT ENTERTAINMENT : MEEG) Unaudited Results, Q2 – Six Months Ended April 30 2022
PU
06/14Main Event Entertainment Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended April 30, 2022
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Main Event Entertainment : MEEG) Unaudited Results, Q3 – Nine Months Ended July 31, 2022

09/14/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Disclaimer

Main Event Entertainment Group Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 21:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 758 M - -
Net income 2021 16,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 36,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 74,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 710 M 11,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MAIN EVENT ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Main Event Entertainment Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Solomon O. Sharpe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gregory-Paul Campbell Finance Manager
Ian Blair Chairman
Richard Bair Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Donna R. Waithe Executive Director & Director-Human Resource
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAIN EVENT ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED26.67%11
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-2.37%14 114
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-10.24%13 353
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-31.26%11 887
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-25.77%10 871
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC35.84%10 026