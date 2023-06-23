Main Event Entertainment Group Limited is a Jamaica-based event management company. The Company provides event management, production, promotion, and digital signage solutions. The principal activities of the Company are to carry on the business of entertainment promoter, agent and manager. This includes planning, coordinating and delivering diverse entertainment and event-related experiences; and providing advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services to clients. M Style xp is its lifestyle and experience brand. The Company is a subsidiary of MEEG Holdings.