- June 23, 2023
- 9:10 am
Main Event Entertainment Group Limited (MEEG) wishes to advise that its Board of Directors will consider an interim dividend payment at its meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Main Event Entertainment Group Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2023 14:13:07 UTC.