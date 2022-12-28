Main Event Entertainment : MEEG) – Delayed Filing Of 2022 Audited Financial Statements

The Board of Directors of Main Event Entertainment Group Limited (MEEG) would like to advise that the company's Audited Financial Statements for the year ended October 31, 2022 will be submitted after the due date of December 30, 2022.

The delay in filing the Audited Financial Statements is due to the additional time required to complete and finalize the audit process.

MEEG is making every effort to have its Audited Financial Statements released on or before January 16, 2023.