Main Event Entertainment : MEEG) – Notice of Annual Report Delay

Main Event Entertainment Group Ltd wishes to advise that there will be a delay in the submission of its Annual Report for the year ended October 2022. MEEG wishes to utilize the extension granted by the JSE to all listed companies whose Audited Financials became due by the 30th of December 2022 and will now submit their Annual Report on or before April 14, 2023.
