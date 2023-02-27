Advanced search
    MEEG   JME201700023

MAIN EVENT ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(MEEG)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-02-23
10.80 JMD    0.00%
Main Event Entertainment : MEEG) – Notice of Annual Report Delay
PU
02/08Main Event Entertainment : MEEG) Audited Results Year Ended October 31, 2022
PU
02/08Main Event Entertainment Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended October 31, 2022
CI
Main Event Entertainment : MEEG) – Notice of Annual Report Delay

02/27/2023 | 03:26pm EST
Main Event Entertainment Group Ltd wishes to advise that there will be a delay in the submission of its Annual Report for the year ended October 2022. MEEG wishes to utilize the extension granted by the JSE to all listed companies whose Audited Financials became due by the 30th of December 2022 and will now submit their Annual Report on or before April 14, 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Main Event Entertainment Group Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 20:24:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 549 M 9,94 M 9,94 M
Net income 2022 151 M 0,97 M 0,97 M
Net cash 2022 152 M 0,98 M 0,98 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 240 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MAIN EVENT ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Main Event Entertainment Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Solomon O. Sharpe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gregory-Paul Campbell Finance Manager
Ian Blair Chairman
Richard Bair Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Donna R. Waithe Executive Director & Director-Human Resource
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAIN EVENT ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED20.13%21
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA26.83%19 996
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.12.30%18 569
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.8.71%13 945
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-5.09%13 246
WPP PLC25.76%13 197