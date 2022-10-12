Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Main Street Capital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAIN   US56035L1044

MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

(MAIN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-11 pm EDT
32.60 USD   +0.09%
07:01aMain street announces third quarter 2022 earnings release and conference call schedule
PR
10/06MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/19MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MAIN STREET ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE

10/12/2022 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Call Scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 4, 2022

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it will release its third quarter 2022 results on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after the financial markets close.  In conjunction with the release, Main Street has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live via phone and over the Internet, on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.  Investors may participate either by phone or audio webcast.

By Phone:

Dial 412-902-0030 at least 10 minutes before the call.  A replay will be available through November 11, 2022 by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the access code 13733711#.



By Webcast:

Connect to the webcast via the Investor Relations section of Main Street's website at www.mainstcapital.com. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.  A replay of the conference call will be available on Main Street's website shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies.  Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.  Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market investment strategy.  Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million.  Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

Main Street, through its wholly owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties.  MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

Contacts:
Main Street Capital Corporation
Dwayne L. Hyzak, CEO, dhyzak@mainstcapital.com
Jesse E. Morris, CFO and COO, jmorris@mainstcapital.com                 
713-350-6000

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
Ken Dennard | ken@dennardlascar.com 
Zach Vaughan | zvaughan@dennardlascar.com 
713-529-6600

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/main-street-announces-third-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-301646867.html

SOURCE Main Street Capital Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION
07:01aMain street announces third quarter 2022 earnings release and conference call schedule
PR
10/06MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/19MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/11Certain Common Stock of Main Street Capital Corporation are subject to a Lock-Up Agreem..
CI
09/01MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/15Main Street Capital Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statement..
AQ
08/15Main Street Closes Public Offering of Common Stock
PR
08/11Sector Update: Financial Stocks Hanging onto Afternoon Advance
MT
08/11Sector Update: Financial Stocks Outperforming Broader Markets This Afterno..
MT
08/11Main Street Capital Prices $47.9 Million Public Offering; Shares Decline
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION
More recommendations