Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Main Street Capital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAIN   US56035L1044

MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

(MAIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Main Street Announces First Quarter 2022 Regular Monthly Dividends Increase and Supplemental Dividend Payable in December 2021 - Form 8-K

11/02/2021 | 07:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Main Street Announces First Quarter 2022 Regular Monthly Dividends Increase and Supplemental Dividend Payable in December 2021

Regular Monthly Dividends of $0.215 per Share for each of

January, February and March 2022 and

Supplemental Dividend of $0.10 per Share payable in December 2021

HOUSTON, November 2, 2021 - Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors declared regular monthly cash dividends of $0.215 per share for each of January, February and March 2022. These monthly dividends, which will be payable pursuant to the table below, total $0.645 per share for the first quarter of 2022, which represent a 2.4% increase from the regular monthly dividends paid for the fourth quarter of 2021 and represent a 4.9% increase from the regular monthly dividends declared for the first quarter of 2021. Since its October 2007 initial public offering, Main Street has periodically increased the amount of its regular monthly dividends paid per share and has never reduced its regular monthly dividend amount per share.

Summary of First Quarter 2022 Regular Monthly Dividends

Declared

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount Per Share

11/1/2021

11/1/2021

11/1/2021

1/3/2022

2/1/2022

3/1/2022

1/4/2022

2/2/2022

3/2/2022

1/14/2022

2/15/2022

3/15/2022

$0.215

$0.215

$0.215

Total for First Quarter 2022:

$0.645

In addition to the regular monthly dividends for the first quarter of 2022, the Board of Directors declared a supplemental cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable in December 2021. This supplemental cash dividend, which will be payable as set forth in the table below, will be paid out of Main Street's undistributed taxable income (taxable income in excess of dividends paid) as of September 30, 2021. Including all dividends declared to date, including the first quarter 2022 regular monthly dividend and the fourth quarter 2021 supplemental dividend, Main Street will have paid $32.82 per share in cumulative cash dividends since its October 2007 initial public offering at $15.00 per share.

Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in December 2021

Declared

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount Per Share

11/1/2021

12/21/2021

12/22/2021

12/30/2021

$0.10

The final determination of the tax attributes for dividends each year are made after the close of the tax year. The final tax attributes for 2021 and 2022 dividends are currently expected to include a combination of ordinary taxable income and qualified dividends and may include capital gains and return of capital.

Main Street maintains a dividend reinvestment and direct stock purchase plan (the "Plan"). The dividend reinvestment feature of the Plan (the "DRIP") provides for the reinvestment of dividends on behalf of Main Street's registered stockholders who hold their shares with Main Street's transfer agent and registrar, American Stock Transfer and Trust Company, or certain brokerage firms that have elected to participate in the DRIP. Under the DRIP, if Main Street declares a dividend, registered stockholders who have not "opted out" of the DRIP by the dividend record date will have their dividend automatically reinvested into additional shares of Main Street common stock. The direct stock purchase feature of the Plan (the "DSPP") provides investors with a convenient and economical method to purchase shares of Main Street common stock. More information about the Plan (including the DSPP prospectus) can be found on the Main Street website (https://ir.mainstcapital.com/dividend-reinvestment-and-direct-stock-purchase-plan).

ABOUT MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

Main Street (www.mainstcapital.com) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

Main Street, through its wholly owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the continued payment and growth of future dividends and the potential tax attributes for 2021 and 2022 dividends. Any such statements other than statements of historical fact are likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under Main Street's control, and that Main Street may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual performance and results could vary materially from these estimates and projections of the future as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Main Street's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such statements speak only as of the time when made and are based on information available to Main Street as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Main Street assumes no obligation to revise or update any such statement now or in the future.

# # #

Disclaimer

Main Street Capital Corporation published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 11:39:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION
07:40aMain Street Announces First Quarter 2022 Regular Monthly Dividends Increase and Supplem..
PU
07:32aMAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/28MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/19MAIN STREET CAPITAL : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Private Loan Portfolio Activity - Form ..
PU
10/19MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
10/19MAIN STREET CAPITAL : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Private Loan Portfolio Activity
PR
10/13MAIN STREET CAPITAL : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call Sc..
PR
10/05MAIN STREET CAPITAL : Oppenheimer Initiates Main Street Capital at Perform Rating, Sets $3..
MT
09/30MAIN STREET CAPITAL : Underwriting Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
09/30MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 267 M - -
Net income 2021 244 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 5,70%
Capitalization 2 980 M 2 980 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 11,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 76
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Main Street Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 43,44 $
Average target price 42,00 $
Spread / Average Target -3,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dwayne Louis Hyzak Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Magdol President, Chief Investment Officer & Senior MD
Jesse E. Morris Treasurer, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Vincent D. Foster Executive Chairman
Jason B. Beauvais Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION34.66%2 980
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED71.88%15 797
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.16.97%7 283
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-18.22%7 162
BOC AVIATION LIMITED2.01%6 095
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.42%5 356